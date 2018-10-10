Log in
It's a 10 Haircare : Announces Huge Campaign Blitz to Celebrate 2nd Annual National Love Your Hair Day

10/10/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a 10 Haircare, the go-to hair care brand for salon professionals and clients across the globe, is elated to announce the second edition of National Love Your Hair Day with two unprecedented campaigns, established by Founder & CEO Carolyn Aronson as a movement to encourage self-expression and inclusivity in all facets of life.

"Welcoming National Love Your Hair Day for the second year is an honor as we continue to celebrate the beauty in diversity and loving the hair you have. For 2018, we are upping the ante and taking the holiday to soaring new heights to get everyone across the nation involved," shared Aronson.

Last year the brand revered all hair types through an edgy Super Bowl commercial, making history as the first-ever indie haircare brand to land that coveted airtime, and a color-bursting NASDAQ billboard stunt that electrified Times Square, among other buzzworthy moves. To make this the biggest year yet, It's a 10 Haircare is launching two groundbreaking, industry-shaking initiatives today to reach the consumer and stylist masses, including:

  • A Huge National Sampling Takeover in which the brand is hitting the streets of ten bustling cities (Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington D.C.) from 11am-2pm and 4pm-8pm local time to hand out 100,000 free award-winning Miracle Leave-Ins! Additional location details provided for each city below:
    • Chicago: Millennium Park, North Michigan Avenue, Grant Park
    • Dallas: Dallas Arts District, Reunion Tower, Klyde Warren Park
    • Houston: Rice Village, The Galleria, Discovery Green
    • Los Angeles: The Grove, Hollywood & Highland, Pershing Square
    • Miami: Ocean Drive, Art Deco Historic District, Bayside Marketplace
    • New York: Times Square, Central Park, Washington Square Park
    • Philadelphia: Reading Terminal Market, Independence National Historic Park, The Shops at Liberty
    • San Diego: Balboa Park, Seaport Village, Belmont Park
    • San Francisco: Fisherman's Wharf (Pier 39), Union Square, Golden Gate Park
    • Washington D.C.: National Mall, M Street, Gallery Place
  • "The Next 10" Crowdsourcing Contest, calling on everyone to pitch their dream product to the hair moguls for the chance to see it become a part of the It's a 10 Haircare repertoire. Stylist or not, Carolyn wants to hear from you! Every great product starts with a concept and It's a 10 is here to turn those dreams into reality. Carolyn will hand-pick ten finalists and ultimately choose one lucky winner with the most innovative, unique idea to be brought to life in the It's a 10 Haircare family. To sweeten the deal even further, the winner will also receive $10,000 to chase their dreams and a lifetime supply of haircare. Entries are open today through November 16 at www.itsthenext10.com. The winner will be announced early 2019.

About It's a 10 Haircare:

It's a 10 Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional multipurpose products via salons and beauty supply stores worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10 Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's a 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

(PRNewsfoto/It’s A 10 Haircare)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/its-a-10-haircare-announces-huge-campaign-blitz-to-celebrate-2nd-annual-national-love-your-hair-day-300728774.html

SOURCE It's a 10 Haircare


© PRNewswire 2018
