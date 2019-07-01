It's here: KLM's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner!

The new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, 'Oranjebloesem' (Orange Blossom) registration PH-BKA, was delivered on Sunday. It was greeted at Schiphol with a water salute.

KLM is the first European airline to operate this more sustainable and economical aircraft. The Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner has the same efficient engines as the 787-9. The combination of these engines with the use of lighter materials in the 787-10 means it produces lower carbon emissions and less noise.

The 787-10's design is highly sophisticated, with large windows and a spacious interior providing much more room and comfort.

This first KLM 787-10 Dreamliner will be deployed from 2 July on KLM services to Kilimanjaro and Dar es Salaam. KLM plans to have 15 Boeing 787-10s in its fleet by 2022.

