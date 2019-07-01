Log in
It's here: KLM's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner!

07/01/2019 | 09:21am EDT

The new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, 'Oranjebloesem' (Orange Blossom) registration PH-BKA, was delivered on Sunday. It was greeted at Schiphol with a water salute.

KLM is the first European airline to operate this more sustainable and economical aircraft. The Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner has the same efficient engines as the 787-9. The combination of these engines with the use of lighter materials in the 787-10 means it produces lower carbon emissions and less noise.

The 787-10's design is highly sophisticated, with large windows and a spacious interior providing much more room and comfort.

This first KLM 787-10 Dreamliner will be deployed from 2 July on KLM services to Kilimanjaro and Dar es Salaam. KLM plans to have 15 Boeing 787-10s in its fleet by 2022.

Click here for more information about the KLM Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner.

Disclaimer

KLM - Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij NV published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 13:17:07 UTC
