It's time to return to your happy place: Palm Springs

It's official: Most Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels — a collection of more than 70 boutique hotels — will reopen after June 12, just in time for the summer road trip season for those in Southern California and the San Francisco Bay area.

“Palm Springs small hotels are ideal for those who need a change of scenery but aren’t ready to be around many people or to fly somewhere,” says Michael Green Chair of the Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels/TBID commission. “It’s also the perfect time to escape the coastal June gloom for somewhere bright, sunny and safe.”

“Many hotels are offering Summer Recovery Specials to celebrate our reopening, including free nights and percentages off,” adds Green.

The comfort and safety of guests continues to be a top priority. Over the past few weeks, the owners and general managers of Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels have collaboratively created a baseline of safety sanitation standards.

Most Palm Springs boutique hotels have fewer than 30 rooms, making them easier to thoroughly clean and keep sanitized. Common areas are typically outside, and a majority of rooms have their own private entrances and air conditioning units.

“Hoteliers are taking every precaution during this time, from sanitizing surfaces throughout the day to rearranging patio furniture to ensure social distancing,” says Green.

As Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels are independently owned with unique property designs and configurations, each one will have its own safety guidelines in addition to the requirements set forth by the city of Palm Springs and the ones they collectively developed. This information will be shared with guests when they receive their reservation confirmation. Those who have visited before can expect some changes when it comes to checking-in and food and beverage services.

Some hotels, such as The Alcazar Palm Springs, La Serena Villas, Los Arboles, Villa Royale, Holiday House, and the iconic Ingleside Inn, have restaurants on site. Additionally, many Palm Springs restaurants and bars offer cocktail and food curbside pickup and hotel delivery services for those who don’t plan to leave their pool lounge chair.

"After nearly 12 weeks of daily phone calls from folks who have been wanting to get away, we are thrilled and ready to welcome our guests back for leisure travel," The Inn at Palm Springs co-owner Sam McDermott said.

Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels is a consortium of independently owned boutique hotels, which are an essential part of this desert resort town's uncommon culture and economy. From quirky to charming, mid-century modern to clothing-optional, Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels has got your stay. Follow the fun on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest. Please visit Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels Summer Recovery Specials page for details.

