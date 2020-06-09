It's time to return to your happy place: Palm Springs
0
06/09/2020 | 11:41am EDT
Palm Springs,California, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
It's official: Most Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels — a collection of more than 70 boutique hotels — will reopen after June 12, just in time for the summer road trip season for those in Southern California and the San Francisco Bay area.
“Palm Springs small hotels are ideal for those who need a change of scenery but aren’t ready to be around many people or to fly somewhere,” says Michael Green Chair of the Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels/TBID commission. “It’s also the perfect time to escape the coastal June gloom for somewhere bright, sunny and safe.”
“Many hotels are offering Summer Recovery Specials to celebrate our reopening, including free nights and percentages off,” adds Green.
The comfort and safety of guests continues to be a top priority. Over the past few weeks, the owners and general managers of Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels have collaboratively created a baseline of safety sanitation standards.
Most Palm Springs boutique hotels have fewer than 30 rooms, making them easier to thoroughly clean and keep sanitized. Common areas are typically outside, and a majority of rooms have their own private entrances and air conditioning units.
“Hoteliers are taking every precaution during this time, from sanitizing surfaces throughout the day to rearranging patio furniture to ensure social distancing,” says Green.
As Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels are independently owned with unique property designs and configurations, each one will have its own safety guidelines in addition to the requirements set forth by the city of Palm Springs and the ones they collectively developed. This information will be shared with guests when they receive their reservation confirmation. Those who have visited before can expect some changes when it comes to checking-in and food and beverage services.
"After nearly 12 weeks of daily phone calls from folks who have been wanting to get away, we are thrilled and ready to welcome our guests back for leisure travel," The Inn at Palm Springs co-owner Sam McDermott said.