Itaú Investimentos Itaú : Declaration and Payment of Dividends and Interest on Capital Equity

ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ S.A.

CNPJ 61.532.644/0001-15

A Publicly Listed Company

NIRE 35300022220

MATERIAL FACT

SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON FEBRUARY 18, 2019

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: on February 18, 2019 at 5:30 pm., at Paulista Avenue, 1938, 5th floor, room 501, in the city and state of São Paulo.

CHAIRMAN: Henri Penchas.

QUORUM: the totality of the elected members.

RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED: pursuant to article 11 of the Bylaws, the Directors decided "ad referendum" of the General Meeting:

1. Interest on Capital for account of the mandatory dividend for fiscal year 2018 To pay in March 7, 2019, the interest on capital declared by this Board of Directors in a meeting held on December 12, 2018, for account of the mandatory dividend for fiscal year 2018, in the amount of R$ 0.0081 per share (net of R$ 0.006885 per share), based on the closing stockholding position as of December 17, 2018, as has already been made public.

2. Additional Interest on Capital and Dividends to minimum mandatory for fiscal year 2018 Declare the following additional profits, which will be paid on March 7, 2019, based on the calculation of the final shareholding position on February 21, 2019: a) additional interest on capital in the amount of R$ 0.3111 per share (net of R$ 0.264435 per share), with retention of 15% of withholding tax at source, exceptions to this retention being corporate shareholders with proven immunity or exemption; and b) additional dividends in the amount of R$ 0.4532 per share.

3. Record that the net profits declared for account of the results for 2018 represent: (i) 94.0% of the adjusted net income for the fiscal year; and (ii) increase of 24.8% in relation to distributed net profits declared for fiscal year 2017, as per table below:

Net Value per Share - R$ Quarterly dividends paid on 07.02.2018, 10.01.2018 and 01.02.2019 ...................................... 0.050000 Declared dividends on 08.13.2018 and paid on 08.30.2018 ............................................. 0.199200 IOC declared on 08.13.2018 and paid on 08.30.2018 ...................................................... 0.008160 Dividends/IOC to be paid: Shareholding

Profits

PositionPayout Date

Dividends/IOC paid antecipation:

IOC declared on 12.12.2018 ........................................ 12.17.2018 03.07.2019 0.006885 Additional IOC declared on 02.18.2019 ....................... 02.21.2019 03.07.2019 0.264435 Additional dividends declared on 02.18.2019 .............. 02.21.2019 03.07.2019 0.453200 0.724520 Quarterly dividend declared in antecipation ................. 02.28.2019 04.01.2019 0.020000 Total net profits declared for account of the fiscal year 2018 ................................................................ 1.001880

Total net profits declared for account of the fiscal year 2017 (*) ................................................................ 0.802865 (*) ajusted with the stock bonus of 10% in May/2018

CONCLUSION: there being no further matters on the agenda, these minutes were drafted, read, approved and signed by all. São Paulo (SP), February 18, 2019. (signed) Henri Penchas - President; Alfredo Egydio Setubal and Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela - Vice Presidents; Ricardo Egydio Setubal, Rodolfo Villela Marino and Victório Carlos De Marchi - Directors.

ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL

Investor Relations Officer