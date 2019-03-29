Itaú Investimentos Itaú : Incorporation of the shares of Itautec by its controlled company Itaúsa

CNPJ 61.532.644/0001-15 CNPJ. 54.526.082/0001-31 A Publicly Listed Company A Publicly Listed Company MATERIAL FACT Incorporation of the shares of ITAUTEC by its controlled company ITAÚSA ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ S.A. ("Itaúsa") and ITAUTEC S.A. - GRUPO ITAUTEC ("Itautec"), pursuant to the provision in Paragraph 4, Article 157 of Law 6.404/76 and in CVM Instruction 358/02, announce to their shareholders and the market in general the following: 1.Incorporation of Shares of Itautec by Itaúsa 1.1.Pursuant to the joint Material Fact published on February 25, 2019, on the latter date the Boards of Directors of Itaúsa and Itautec ("Companies") approved the initiation of negotiations for incorporating the total number of shares, the issuance of Itautec by Itaúsa, according to the terms of Article 252 of the Corporate Law, with the consequent preservation of the legal personality of Itautec and its conversion into a wholly owned subsidiary of Itaúsa ("Incorporation of Shares"). 1.2.Since the aforesaid date, the Executive Boards of both Companies have been engaged in the negotiation of the principal terms and conditions required for compliance and implementation within the scope of the incorporation of shares, having signed today a Protocol and Justification for the Incorporation of Shares ("Protocol"), to be submitted to the General Shareholders' Meetings of both the Companies. 1.3.Consequently, also as of today's date, the Companies have disclosed to the market the signed Protocol, convening notice and the documents required for holding the General Shareholders' Meetings of the Companies on April 30 next in order to deliberate on, among other matters, the Incorporation of Shares, this documentation being available in the investor relations websites of the Companies (www.itausa.com.brand www.itautec.com.br), the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 (www.b3.com.br). 2.Corporations involved and brief description of their activities 2.1.Itaúsa, a publicly listed company, has as its corporate purpose, participation in other corporations, for investment in any sectors of the economy. In this context, Itaúsa invests in companies (i) in the financial sector, in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.; and (ii) in the non-financial sector, in Duratex S.A., in Itautec S.A, in Nova Transportadora do Sudeste S.A. (NTS) and in Alpargatas S.A. 2.2.In turn, Itautec, also a publicly listed company, has as its corporate purpose to participate in the capital of other corporations, especially involved with the manufacture and sale of banking and commercial automation equipment and in the rendering of services.

3.Description and purpose of the operation: 3.1.The Incorporation of Shares, which shall have as its result the conversion of Itautec into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Itaúsa with preservation of its legal personality, seeks to simplify the corporate structures of the Companies and the flexibilization of the management of their capital structure, with the concentration of both Companies' shareholders in a single company with securities listed on the Stock Exchange. 4.Principal benefits, costs and risks of the operation: 4.1.The managements of the Companies believe that the Incorporation of Shares is advantageous and fulfills the best interests of the entities and their shareholders given that (i) it will result in an important reduction of costs and expenses, including those involving the maintenance of Itautec as a publicly held company and the trading of its shares in the traditional listing segment of B3; and (ii) it will significantly increase the liquidity for the existing shareholders of Itautec, the said shareholders receiving preferred shares of Itaúsa in exchange for the shares, the issuance of Itautec, which they hold. 4.2.It is estimated that the cost of the Incorporation of Shares shall be of the order of R$ 550 thousand, including expenses with publications, the contracting of specialized companies for the preparation of evaluation reports, in addition to the fees of an attorney's office specialized in operations of this nature. 5.Ratio for exchange of shares and criteria for establishing same 5.1.The shareholders of Itautec shall receive 1 (one) preferred share, the issuance of Itaúsa, in exchange for each 1 (one) common share, the issuance of Itautec, held by the shareholders on the date the Incorporation of Shares is implemented. 5.2.In order to determine the ratio for the exchange of shares, the following aspects were considered, albeit not in isolation: (i) the liquidity and widely held nature of the preferred shares, the issuance of Itaúsa (a component the B3's stock index), which shall be granted to Itautec's shareholders; and (ii) the reduction of costs and expenses which the incorporation of shares shall provide to Itaúsa. 6.Criteria for Evaluation of the shares, the issuance of Itaúsa and Itautec 6.1.In order to determine the amount of the increase in the capital of Itaúsa, due to the Incorporation of Shares, pursuant to Article 252, Paragraph 1 of the Corporate Law, Pricewaterhousecoopers Auditores Independentes was contracted to prepare the evaluation report of the book value of the shares, the issuance of Itautec, to be incorporated by Itaúsa. Pursuant to the said evaluation report, the book value of the shares, the issuance of Itautec, as of December 31, 2018 corresponds to R$ 26,641,430.28, or R$ 2.41 per common share. 6.2.Pursuant to Article 264 of the Corporate Law, Ernst & Young Assessoria Empresarial Ltda. was contracted to prepare the respective evaluation reports of the Companies according to the criterion of net equity at market prices. According to the said evaluation reports, the respective net equities at market prices were estimated (i) at approximately R$ 2.1 million for Itautec, and (ii) at approximately R$ 94,809 million for Itaúsa. Thus, the calculation of the ratio for a theoretical exchange of shares on the basis of this criterion would result in the issue of 1 (one) preferred share of Itaúsa for each lot of 59 (fifty-nine) common shares, the issuance of Itautec, held by the shareholders of Itautec as of the date of the incorporation of the shares (April 30, 2019).

6.3.Additionally, for informational purposes - and without presumption of setting an exchange ratio: 6.3.1.Ernst & Young Assessoria Empresarial Ltda. has prepared an evaluation report for Itautec based on the discounted cash flow criterion, having estimated a negative amount of R$ 30.05 million for this company, such that an eventual theoretical ratio for the exchange of common shares, the issuance of Itautec, for preferred shares of shares of Itaúsa, would result in a negative amount. 6.3.2.The market value of the preferred shares, the issuance of Itaúsa, based on the average price quotation on B3 for the 24 trading days prior to publication of the Material Fact referring to the initiation of negotiations for the Incorporation of Shares as of February 25, 2019 (average amount of 36,747,225 shares traded on each trading day) has been found to correspond to R$ 13.18 per share. In relation to Itautec, should the last 24 trading days on which the shares of its issuance were traded be taken into consideration - which, given the low trading volumes (average amount of 321 shares traded on each trading day), would go back as far as June 09, 2015 - the average price quotation would be R$ 16.12 per share. 7.Approval of the authorities: 7.1.The Incorporation of Shares has neither been and nor will it be submitted for the approval of the Brazilian or overseas authorities. 8.Right of withdrawal 8.1.Withdrawal rights shall be granted to the shareholders of Itautec and to the shareholders of common shares of Itaúsa dissenting from the Incorporation of Shares. To this end, dissenting shareholders shall be considered those shareholders rejecting or abstaining with respect to the respective resolution on the incorporation of shares, as well as those not present at the respective general shareholders meeting arranged to deliberate on the matter, conditional on the shareholders in question expressly manifesting their intention within 30 days from the date of publication of the respective minutes of the Meeting which approves the Incorporation of Shares. The shareholders of the preferred shares of Itaúsa shall not be entitled to withdrawal rights. 8.2.Payment or reimbursement shall be made in up to 30 business days from the date on which the Incorporation of Shares was made effective, pursuant to articles 137, Paragraph 3, and 230 of the Corporate Law. Reimbursement of the amount of the shares in any of the cases, shall only be guaranteed in relation to those shares of which the shareholder has been an uninterrupted and proven holder since March 29, 2019, the date of disclosure of the terms and conditions of the deliberation on the Incorporation of Shares. 9.Reimbursement amount 9.1.The amount of reimbursement shall be R$ 2.41 per common share, the issuance of Itautec, and R$ 6.56 per common share, the issuance of Itaúsa, calculated on the basis of the book values as at December 31, 2018, unless the right to raise a special balance sheet is invoked. 10.Commitment for future payment: 10.1.Furthermore as a result of the negotiations, the Companies' managements agree that Itautec should commit to pay the holders of common shares of its issuance as of February 25, 2019 (date of publication of the Material Fact announcing the initiation of negotiations on the Incorporation of Shares) eventual amounts verified within the scope of certain Legal Claims,

proportional to the participation of each shareholder in the capital stock of Itautec on the disclosure date of the said material fact should receipt of payment occur within 3 (three) years of February 25, 2019. 10.2.To these ends, the Legal Claims which are subject to this commitment include: (i) the legal claims cited in the explanatory notes to the financial statements of Itautec with respect to the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018 as contingent assets with a probability of success classified as "probable" which in aggregate, may reach the amount of approximately R$20 million (an amount before related tax and costs), with the proviso, however, that the management of Itautec expects that in the event of a favorable solution, the receipt of the respective amounts by Itautec would tend to occur over a long period; and (ii)claim for damages in a law suit filed in the Courts of the Netherlands in December 2015, equally disclosed in the explanatory notes to the financial statements of Itautec with respect to the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018 - in this case with the probability of success classified as "possible" -, claiming reimbursement of a surcharge paid on the purchase of Cathode Ray Tubes used by Itautec in the manufacture of televisions and computer monitors - CPTs and CDTs - in the light of cartelization conduct in Brazil and abroad, by the respective manufacturers between 1995 and 2007. In November 2017, the Dutch Court ruled itself competent to accept and judge the lawsuit, as one of the defendants has its registered offices in the Netherlands; the claim for damages will undergo review for merit and is pending examination of the evidence. The indemnity amount, if any, will be determined by expert examiners at the end of the proceedings, if the court finds in favor of Itautec. 11.Cancelation of Registration as a publicly listed company 11.1.Following the execution of the Incorporation of Shares, the management of Itautec shall adopt the necessary measures for cancelation of registration as a publicly held, category "A" company with the CVM, with its withdrawal from the B3's traditional listing segment. Itaúsa and Itautec reiterate their commitment to maintain their shareholders and the market in general informed of the operations involving the Companies. São Paulo (SP), March 29, 2019. ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ S.A. ITAUTEC S.A. - GRUPO ITAUTEC ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL PRISCILA GRECCO TOLEDO Investor Relations Officers Investor Relations Officers