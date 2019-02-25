Log in
Itaú Investimentos Itaú : Initiation of negotiations for incorporation of ITAUTEC's shares by its controlling company, ITAÚSA

02/25/2019 | 04:48pm EST

CNPJ 61.532.644/0001-15 A Publicly Listed Company

CNPJ. 54.526.082/0001-31 A Publicly Listed Company

MATERIAL FACT

Initiation of negotiations for incorporation of ITAUTEC's shares by its controlling company, ITAÚSA

ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ S.A. ("Itaúsa") and ITAUTEC S.A. - GRUPO ITAUTEC ("Itautec"), pursuant to the provision in Paragraph 4, Article 157 of Law 6.404/76 and in CVM Instruction 358/02, announce to their shareholders and the market in general that the Companies' Boards of Directors have decided to approve the initiation of negotiations for incorporating the total number of shares, the issuance of Itautec, by its controlling company Itaúsa, pursuant to Article 252 of Law 6.404/76, with the resulting cancellation of the registration of Itautec's listing as a class "A" publicly traded company with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM.

The Boards of Directors have authorized the management of both Companies to negotiate the best terms and conditions for the transaction, the Board of Directors of Itaúsa having authorized its managers to propose the following aspects of the operation:

  • a) the ratio for the exchange of shares, the issuance of Itautec for Itaúsa preferred shares to be negotiated between the management of Itaúsa and Itautec may take into account the best valuation of Itautec out of those arising from valuations of its net equity book value at market prices, pursuant to the contents of Article 264 of the Corporate Law and the value of its discounted cash flow; and

  • b) the amount of the court claim of Itautec, disclosed in Explanatory Note 19.2 (ii) to Itautec's Financial Statements for the fiscal year ending December 31,2018, as well as in section 10, item 10.3 (c), of its Reference Form, may be the subject of a subsequent commitment to pay Itautec's current shareholders proportionally to their equity interests, if receipt of said claim occurs within the coming three (3) years.

Negotiations having been concluded, the Companies will disclose to the market other information, including for the purposes of CVM Instruction 565/15, and documents as required in the applicable regulations.

With this announcement, Itaúsa and Itautec reiterate the commitment to maintain their shareholders and the market in general informed on the operations involving both Companies.

São Paulo (SP), February 25, 2019.

ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ S.A.

ITAUTEC S.A. - GRUPO ITAUTEC

ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL

PRISCILA GRECCO TOLEDO

Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Itaúsa - Investimentos Itaú SA published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 21:47:12 UTC
