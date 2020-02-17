Itaú Investimentos Itaú : Material Fact - Payment of Earnings To Stockholders

CNPJ 61.532.644/0001-15

A Publicly Listed Company

MATERIAL FACT

PAYMENT OF EARNINGS TO STOCKHOLDERS

ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ S.A. ("Company") announces to its stockholders that the Board of Directors, meeting on February 17, 2020, approved the distribution, to take place on March 6, 2020, of the following earnings to stockholders, having as a calculation base the closing stockholding position reported for February 20, 2020:

Additional dividends in the amount of R$ 0.2260 per share; and Additional interest on capital in the amount of R$ 0.2174 per share with the retention of 15% withholding tax at source, resulting in a net payout of interest of R$ 0.18479 per share, exceptions to this retention being corporate stockholders with proven immunity or exemption.

It was further approved that the interest on capital declared by the Board of Directors on December 9, 2019 in the gross amount of R$ 0.005950 per share (net of R$ 0.0050575 per share), shall also be paid on March 6, 2020 to the Company's stockholders with a closing stockholding position on December 12, 2019, as already announced.

With respect to the result for the fiscal year 2019 and considering the foregoing earnings and the dividends (quarterly and interim) paid in anticipation, Itaúsa has distributed to stockholders the amount of R$ 7,034 million (R$ 0.8363475 per share) in dividends and interest on capital (net of income tax), corresponding to 68.2% of the consolidated net income for fiscal year 2019.

São Paulo (SP), February 17, 2020.

ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL

Investor Relations Officer