Itaú Investimentos Itaú : Notice to the Market - Increased Interest In Alpargatas' Capital Stock

05/11/2020 | 06:55pm EDT

CNPJ 61.532.644/0001-15

A Publicly Listed Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Increased interest in Alpargatas' capital stock

ITAÚSA - Investimentos Itaú S.A. ("Itaúsa") inform its shareholders and the market in general that between March 19, 2020 and April 16, 2020, it acquired 1,789,900 Alpargatas S.A.'s preferred shares (ALPA4) through trading on the stock exchange, at an average price of R$ 22.72 per share. The cash disbursement was approximately R$ 40.7 million and resulted in an increase of its interest in Alpargatas S.A.'s total capital by 0.31% to 29.19%

This move strengthens Itaúsa's confidence in the long-term value creation of this investment.

São Paulo (SP), May 11, 2020.

ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Itaúsa - Investimentos Itaú SA published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 22:54:08 UTC
