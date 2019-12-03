Log in
Itaú Investimentos Itaú : Notice to the Market - Itaúsa, Itaú Unibanco and Duratex again selected as components of B3's Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE)

12/03/2019 | 04:43pm EST

CNPJ 61.532.644/0001-15

A Publicly Listed Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Itaúsa, Itaú Unibanco and Duratex again selected as components of

B3's Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE)

ITAÚSA - Investimentos Itaú S.A. ("Itaúsa" or "Company") is pleased to inform its shareholders and the market in general that for the 13th consecutive year was selected to be part of B3's Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) portfolio for 2020. The Company also points out that Itaú Unibanco (for the 15th year) and Duratex (for the 12th consecutive year), companies of the Itaúsa conglomerate, are also on the select list of the index.

The new portfolio is made up of 36 shares of 30 companies, representing 15 sectors with an aggregate market value of R$ 1.64 trillion, equivalent to 37.62% of the total market capitalization of B3 listed companies (as of November 26, 2019). The new portfolio will be effective from January 6, 2020 through January 1st, 2021.

The Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) reflects the return on a portfolio of shares of companies with the best corporate sustainability performance in all its dimensions.

The ISE's objectives are to serve as a benchmark for socially responsible investments and to act as a catalyst for good practices in the Brazilian business métier.

The participation of Itaúsa, Itaú Unibanco and Duratex in the ISE reflects their long-term commitment to ethical business conduct, legal compliance, corporate governance and social, cultural and environmental responsibility.

We believe that this commitment is critical to maintaining, over the next few years, our companies' sustainable growth, directed for creating value for both our shareholders and the society.

São Paulo (SP), December 3, 2019.

ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Itaúsa - Investimentos Itaú SA published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 21:42:02 UTC
