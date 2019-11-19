Itaú Investimentos Itaú : Signature of Definitive Agreements for the Purchase of Liquigás Distribuidora S.A.

Log in
Itaú : Signature of Definitive Agreements for the Purchase of Liquigás Distribuidora S.A.

11/19/2019 | 04:30pm EST

CNPJ 61.532.644/0001-15

A Publicly Listed Company

MATERIAL FACT

SIGNATURE OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS FOR THE PURCHASE

OF LIQUIGÁS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

ITAÚSA - Investimentos Itaú S.A ("Itaúsa") hereby informs its shareholders and the Market in general that, in continuation of the material fact disclosed on November 7, 2019, the group of which Itaúsa is part, also composed of Copagaz - Distribuidora de Gás S.A. ("Copagaz") and Nacional Gás Butano Distribuidora Ltda. ("Nacional Gás") ("Acquiring Group"), signed, on this date, the definitive agreements for the acquisition of all shares of Liquigás Distribuidora S.A. ("Liquigás") and will submit the transaction to the Brazilian Antitrust Authority (CADE) for analysis and approval, since it is one of the conditions preceding the closing of the transaction and the respective financial settlement.

The total amount of the offer by the Acquiring Group was R$ 3.7 billion and is subject to adjustments, as foreseen in the purchase and sale agreement. Itaúsa's stake in the transaction will be through an investment of approximately R$ 1.4 billion in Copagaz, subject to adjustments, so that it will hold approximately 49% of that company's total and voting capital. In addition to the financial support, Itaúsa will contribute to the improvement of the company's corporate governance. Copagaz, which will remain under the control of the current shareholders, will apply to the combined business its recognized management practices and experience of over 60 years in its market. Nacional Gás will acquire a minority stake in Liquigás and will, after closing of the transaction and subsequent implementation of corporate reorganization, be the holder of operations in certain locations.

This new investment is aligned with Itaúsa's efficient capital allocation strategy and allows Itaúsa to associate itself with a strategic partner, Copagaz, with compatible values and operational excellence, which will allow the capture of important synergies and the entry into one of largest Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) markets in the world.

About Liquigás: Founded in 1953, it operates in the bottling, distribution and marketing of LPG. Its more than 4,800 distributors allow a wide geographic presence and serve about 35 million residential consumers.

About Copagaz: Founded by Ueze Elias Zahran and his brothers in 1955 in Campo Grande, then Mato Grosso State, is today the fifth largest LPG company in Brazil. Trading around 620,000 tons of LPG per year, the company has a staff of over 1,800 direct employees and a network of 2,700 representatives. The company distributes LPG to about 1,800 municipalities located in 18 Brazilian states and the Federal District.

This acquisition will produce no effect on Itaúsa's results in the current fiscal year.

Itaúsa will keep its stockholders and the market in general informed on the developments on this matter, in accordance with applicable legislation.

São Paulo (SP), November 19, 2019.

ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Itaúsa - Investimentos Itaú SA published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 21:29:05 UTC
