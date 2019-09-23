Italgas S p A : ' Board of Directors approves the renewal of the EMTN programme with a nominal amount increased up to 5 billion euro

Italgas' Board of Directors approves the renewal of the EMTN programme with a nominal amount increased up to 5 billion euro

Milan, 23 September 2019- Italgas' Board of Directors, chaired by Alberto Dell'Acqua, met today and approved the renewal of the EMTN Programme launched in 2016 and renewed in 2017 and in 2018, furthermore raising the Programme maximum amount from 3.5 up to 5 billion euro.

As of today, 3.5 billion euro of bonds have been issued under the EMTN Programme, which is therefore fully drawn.

The Board of Directors has also approved the issue of one or more bonds to be placed only with institutional investors within one year by the signing date of the Programme. The total amount of the bonds issued may not in any case exceed the abovementioned maximum amount. The newly bonds issued may be listed on the regulated markets.