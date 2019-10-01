Italgas S p A : awarded the gas distribution service in Castel San Giorgio (Salerno)

Italgas awarded the gas distribution service in Castel San Giorgio (Salerno)

Milan, 1 October 2019- Italgas has been awarded a concession for the natural gas distribution service in the municipality of Castel San Giorgio (Salerno) for the next 12 years.

Castel San Giorgio's current gas network extends for about 40 kilometres and serves about 1,300 users. With this award Italgas strengthens its presence in ATEM Salerno 3, as well as its role in Campania where its historic presence will allow important synergies with new assets.

The main elements of the offer, which rewarded the proposal of Italgas, consist of new investments for about 4 million euro aimed at extending the network to areas not yet reached by the service, the strengthening and digitization of infrastructure, improving quality and safety. The award of the tender to Italgas represents recognition of the quality of the digital transformation plan that the company is implementing on the networks managed and on the business processes.