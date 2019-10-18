Italia Independent S p A : 18 october 2019 - BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS

PRESS RELEASE

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS MARCO CORDEDDU AS CEO

APPROVAL OF THE NEW BUSINESS PLAN WITHIN OCTOBER 30

Venaria Reale, 18 October 2019 - Italia Independent Group S.p.A. ("IIG" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company, which met today, co-opted Marco Cordeddu to the Board of Directors and appointed him as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Today, the Board of Directors of the subsidiary Italia Independent S.p.A. also co-opted Marco Cordeddu and appointed him Chief Executive Officer.

Marco Cordeddu is a manager with proven experience; he held top positions in leading companies in fashion, publishing, entertainment and automotive sectors, such as Canepa, De Agostini Publishing, Mikado Film and Fiat Auto. Mr. Cordeddu is currently Chairman of the industrial group Stalam S.p.A. His professional profile will be made available on the Company's website.

The new Chief Executive Officer will immediately review and complete the Company's business plan for the next five years, the approval of which has therefore been postponed to the next Board of Directors, which is to be convened within October 30. On that date, the Shareholders' meeting of Italia Independent spa will take place for the resolutions per art. 2446 cod. civ.

"In thanking the shareholders for their trust, I take up this challenge with great enthusiasm, being certain to be able to contribute to the growth and development of the Company," said CEO Marco Cordeddu. "Italia Independent' strong points rely in its brand, innovation and product identity: we must leverage these factors and work hard but quickly, in order to achieve the results and market positions that we think we deserve and that our shareholders expect."

"The strategic vision of the new CEO converges with our approach towards the consolidation of a new business model, focused on enhancing the specificity of the Italia Independent brand," said President and Founder Lapo Elkann. "The commitment of all of us is now more than ever focused on restoring value to our company and building a solid future for Italia Independent, for all our shareholders and for our existing and future customers."

***

About Italia Independent Group

Italy Independent Group S.p.A. (IIG - AIM Italia/MAC) is the parent company of a group active in the eyewear and lifestyle products market through its own brand Italia Independent. Thanks to the international experience of the management in product development and communication, the Group is also involved in business and commercial initiatives in the fields of communication, design and style that create synergies to support the growth, in Italy and abroad, of the Italia Independent brand.