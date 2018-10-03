Italia Yachts Launches Italia Yachts U.S.A. with Office Opening in Milford, CT

MILFORD, Conn., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Italia Yachts, the award winning Italian boatyard where speed and comfort are built into every yacht, recently announced it has expanded its international footprint with the opening of Italia Yachts U.S.A. in Milford, CT.



Building on its existing European and Australian customer bases, Italia Yacht’s presence in the U.S. will enable it to better serve a growing client base in this region and meet rapidly expanding demand for sailing yachts in the 34 to 54-foot range that deliver optimum levels of speed without sacrificing comfort and luxury.

“This is an important milestone in Italia Yachts international expansion strategy and reinforces our status as the leading sailboat manufacturer in Italy,” said Bill Leonard, Operations Director of Italia Yachts U.S.A. “A physical presence in the U.S. will better enable us to service existing customers while penetrating new markets hungry for the unique blend of design, performance and luxury that our vessels provide.”

A “back-to-back” winner in the 2015 and 2016 ORC world championships and awarded “Best Boat 2016” as seen in SAIL and CRUISING WORLD USA Magazines, Italia Yachts was founded in 2011 in Chioggia (Venice) Italy to fill the increasing market gap between Mediterranean high-performance boats and more traditional Nordic cruisers. Today, Italia Yachts provides a broad product range of sport performance and blue water cruising sailboats that offer ease of operation with exhilarating performance, suitable for offshore racing.

Italia Yachts U.S.A. will provide local service, and sales support through its Milford, CT office along with a satellite operation located in South Florida, managed by Bill Leonard.

ABOUT ITALIA YACHTS

Venice-based Italia Yachts is a leading global provider of boats that defy comparison by uniquely blending outstanding performance with ease of use, luxury and comfort. Superbly crafted in the company’s own modern shipyard located near Venice, Italy, all Italia Yachts boats are designed to sail upwind in strong conditions without sacrificing passenger comfort. Available in five models, ranging from 34 feet to 54 feet, Italia Yachts also provides world-class service, support and parts. For additional information, please visit www.italiayachts.com.

