Italia Yachts U.S.A. Launches New Web Site Design

MILFORD, Conn., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinciding with the opening of its new office in the United States and the launch of its latest, state-of-the-art 39 foot model line, the Italia 11.98, Italia Yachts U.S.A., where speed and comfort are built into every yacht, has revamped its web site, www.italiayachtsusa.com.



Visitors to www.italiayachtsusa.com will now find more extensive information on the Company’s complete line of luxurious, Italian-designed yachts that beautifully meld form and function to deliver performance, comfort and ease of operation that is unparalleled in the industry. Redesigned and reorganized to be extremely user-friendly, the new web site provides streamlined navigation and more in-depth content, making the site extremely easy to use.

Italia Yachts U.S.A. marketing content analyst Bill Pankracij commented, "We redesigned our online presence because it better defines our overall business focus and strategy. By redesigning our U.S. web site, we are making it clear that our strategic positioning and value proposition have also evolved to take advantage of new opportunities in the United States yachting market."

ABOUT ITALIA YACHTS U.S.A.

Italia Yachts was born near Venice in Chioggia, Italy in 2011 with one, singular mission: to design and build high quality boats for sailors seeking performance and exclusivity. To meet the rapidly expanding demand within North America for sailing yachts in the 34- to 54-foot range that deliver optimum levels of speed without sacrificing luxury and comfort, Connecticut-based Italia Yachts U.S.A. was established in 2018 to provide local sales and service support for this increasingly important marketplace. Headquartered in Milford, Connecticut with a satellite operation in South Florida, Italia Yachts U.S.A. stands ready to meet the demands of those that seek sport and blue water cruising sailboats that offer ease of operation with exhilarating performance, suitable for offshore racing. For additional information, please visit www.italiayachtsusa.com.

