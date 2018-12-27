Italian AI Firm Volta® Rethinks Products and Services Making Them AI-centric

Italian firm Volta®, a global AI provider for home
appliances, robots and industrial applications, will showcase their full
line of product and service offerings this year at CES. One of Volta’s
creations – to be announced concurrent with CES – is a prestigious CES
Innovation Award Honoree, an annual prize awarded for products that will
positively impact the lives of mass market consumers.
With Artificial Intelligence at its core, Volta researches, designs and
develops visual computing technologies across multiple markets. With
fast prototyping services, Volta has the necessary capabilities to
provide cognitive skills for a range of different products, AI-ing them
in a matter of months.
“At Volta, we consider AI to be the new electricity,” says Volta CEO
Silvio Revelli. “We firmly believe that every product or service will
eventually contain an AI aspect, which is why we provide our customers
with this capability.”
“The currently available AI technology has a tremendous potential and we
believe it is presently applied to less than one percent of the total
possible use cases,” Revelli says. “We’re definitively in the golden age
of AI. At Volta we’re completely focused on the application of recent AI
advances to completely re-invent processes, social structures and
objects around us.”
Volta’s approach mimics that of a design studio, but instead of taking
advantage of the newly developed materials, they are instead shaping
deep neural networks and reshaping the objects around them.
“We’re already collaborating with international brands to re-think their
product lines around AI. It’s extremely fun and challenging at the same
time,” says Revelli. “For CES, we will present some products entirely
made by Volta, which is atypical for us, but we cannot disclose the
other projects we’re working on with our customers at this time.”
Volta will exhibit their new award-winning product, along with other
AI-powered devices and services from Booth #27024 in the South Hall of
the Las Vegas Convention Center in the “Robotics and Artificial
Intelligence” marketplace. Volta will also unveil their entire product
line for the media at CES Unveiled, Sunday, January 6, from 5:00 until
8:30 p.m. in the Shoreline Exhibit Hall at the Mandalay Bay.
For additional information, please visit www.volta.ai.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005265/en/