Italian AI Firm Volta® Rethinks Products and Services Making Them AI-centric

12/27/2018 | 04:42pm CET

CES Innovation Award Winning Volta to Showcase its Service Offerings at CES 2019

Italian firm Volta®, a global AI provider for home appliances, robots and industrial applications, will showcase their full line of product and service offerings this year at CES. One of Volta’s creations – to be announced concurrent with CES – is a prestigious CES Innovation Award Honoree, an annual prize awarded for products that will positively impact the lives of mass market consumers.

With Artificial Intelligence at its core, Volta researches, designs and develops visual computing technologies across multiple markets. With fast prototyping services, Volta has the necessary capabilities to provide cognitive skills for a range of different products, AI-ing them in a matter of months.

“At Volta, we consider AI to be the new electricity,” says Volta CEO Silvio Revelli. “We firmly believe that every product or service will eventually contain an AI aspect, which is why we provide our customers with this capability.”

“The currently available AI technology has a tremendous potential and we believe it is presently applied to less than one percent of the total possible use cases,” Revelli says. “We’re definitively in the golden age of AI. At Volta we’re completely focused on the application of recent AI advances to completely re-invent processes, social structures and objects around us.”

Volta’s approach mimics that of a design studio, but instead of taking advantage of the newly developed materials, they are instead shaping deep neural networks and reshaping the objects around them.

“We’re already collaborating with international brands to re-think their product lines around AI. It’s extremely fun and challenging at the same time,” says Revelli. “For CES, we will present some products entirely made by Volta, which is atypical for us, but we cannot disclose the other projects we’re working on with our customers at this time.”

Volta will exhibit their new award-winning product, along with other AI-powered devices and services from Booth #27024 in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center in the “Robotics and Artificial Intelligence” marketplace. Volta will also unveil their entire product line for the media at CES Unveiled, Sunday, January 6, from 5:00 until 8:30 p.m. in the Shoreline Exhibit Hall at the Mandalay Bay.

For additional information, please visit www.volta.ai.


© Business Wire 2018
