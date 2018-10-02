Italian Budget Concerns Weigh on European Markets

By David Hodari

Global stocks slipped Tuesday, as investors refocused on Italian political risk and Washington's trade spat with Beijing.

While investors boosted U.S. stocks at the start of trading Monday in the wake of a new trade agreement between the U.S. and Canada, that optimism had softened by the end of trading and equities indexes in Asia and Europe largely fell on Tuesday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% in early trading, with the index's banking sector down 1.3%.

A fresh wave of political uncertainty stung Italian assets after the country's lower house budget head Claudio Borghi said Italy may solve its fiscal problems if it had its own currency. That followed the Italian populist government's announcement last week of a budget plan that investors fear has put it on a collision course with the European Union

Italy's FTSE MIB index on Tuesday slumped 1.4% and the yield on 10-year Italian bonds jumped to 3.430% from 2.932% on Monday, while the yield on two-year bonds rose to 1.528% from 1.005%. Bonds yields in other southern European economies also climbed, including those in Greece, Portugal and Spain. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. futures put the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on course for opening losses of 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

The downbeat mood echoed weak trading in Asia-Pacific, although Japan's Nikkei was one of the few indexes to climb, rising 0.1% to a fresh 27-year high.

With most Chinese bourses still closed for the country's public holiday, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index returned to trading with a 2.3% drop in a delayed reaction to weak purchasing managers index figures released over the weekend.

Investors on Monday had reacted positively to the news late Sunday that the Trump administration had successfully renegotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada, having already done so in recent weeks with Mexico.

While the Canadian dollar hung on to most of its gains versus its U.S. counterpart--it remained 0.7% up so far this week--investors in most other assets had shifted their attention to the continuing trade conflict between the U.S. and China.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of 16 others, was last up 0.2%, having climbed 0.9% in the past five trading sessions.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys slipped to 3.062% from 3.078% as investors reversed some of their move to riskier assets earlier in the week.

Washington and Beijing have introduced multiple rounds of levies on the imports of one another's good in recent months, and President Trump did little to soften tensions in a press conference Monday when he said the U.S. will "reclaim a supply chain that has been off-shored to the world."

The revision of Nafta "confirms the pattern that we've observed since July: that we're moving from global trade disputes to a more U.S.-China focused one. The issue with China is much more strategic and deep-rooted and may take longer to resolve," said Isabelle Mateos y Lago, chief multiasset strategist for BlackRock Inc.

In commodities, the price of Brent crude oil rose 0.1% to $85.02 a barrel, remaining close to its four-year high, and gold prices rose 0.4% to $1,193.80 a troy ounce.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@wsj.com