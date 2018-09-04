Italian Budget Relief Boosts Europe Stocks

By Riva Gold

European stocks mostly inched higher Tuesday amid a reprieve from Italian budget jitters, while markets in the U.S. were set to open with modest gains after a holiday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.2% in early trading, led by gains in the banking sector. Italian lenders were among the best performers following a small recovery in Italian bonds, sending the benchmark FTSE MIB index up 1%.

Fitch Ratings on Friday affirmed its 'BBB' rating on the country's debt despite warning about the country's outlook while media reports suggested Italian ministers were dialing down spending plans, assuaging some investors' worries that new spending measures could put Italian debt on an unsustainable course.

Yields on 10-year Italian government bonds last fell to 3.05% from around 3.23% at the end of last week. Yields move inversely to prices.

Worries over the country's fall budget had sent Italian government bond yields to their highest since 2014 in August, and despite the small recovery this week, many investors remain concerned about the fall budget.

"It's hard to have a very strong view [on Europe], because it will really depend what happens with the Italian situation," said Jeremy Gatto, a multiasset investment manager at Unigestion, who has recently put on hedges against losses in European stocks and the euro in case Italian politics create further market unease.

Among decliners in Europe on Tuesday, shares of WPP, the world's largest advertising company, were down 6.6% after releasing earnings for the second quarter.

Developments on trade this week were also expected to remain in focus with Nafta talks slated to reopen on Wednesday. President Donald Trump's weekend threats to leave Canada out of the new North American Free Trade Agreement kept stocks in Europe and Asia subdued on Monday.

Futures pointed to a 0.3% opening rise for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere, stocks in Asia were mostly steady Tuesday with Japan's Nikkei down 0.1%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.8% and South Korea's Kospi up 0.4%.

The Australian dollar was little changed after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates unchanged at a record low as expected.

