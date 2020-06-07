Italian Debt Is Surging. But Investors Are Playing It Cool

By Anna Hirtenstein and Pat Minczeski

Italy came into the coronavirus crisis with a weak economy and the biggest pile of government debt in Europe. That pile is set to swell as the government spends on relief efforts. But bond investors, instead of treating Italy like the problem child of the past, are betting that the aggressive action from the European Central Bank will help it avert a debt crisis.

This year, the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, forecasts that Italy will endure one of the trade bloc's most severe downturns and shrink 9.5%. Rome has promised EUR80 billion ($90.3 billion) in direct spending and up to EUR750 billion in loan guarantees to cushion the effects of the crisis on businesses and families. That is expected to push the country's debt pile to 159% of GDP in 2020, its highest ever.

Markets are taking the borrowing in stride. The ECB's aggressive stimulus has narrowed the gap between yields on Germany's and Italy's bonds, a sign that financial stress in the eurozone is abating.

The ECB on Thursday scaled up its emergency bond-buying program. Italian bonds rallied. The spread, or extra yield that investors demand to hold Italy's debt over Germany's, viewed as Europe's benchmark for risk-free borrowing, is at the lowest level since March at 1.69 percentage points.

The ECB's "message is 'don't bet against us'," said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist for the eurozone at ING. "In the short to medium term, there is no debt sustainability issue."

Also helping: the European Commission, proposed a plan on May 27 to raise common debt for the first time on a large scale to fund a eurozone wide fiscal relief package.

"It changes how you judge sovereign risk in Europe," said Andrew Mulliner, a bond portfolio manager at Janus Henderson. "It would make Italy's debt load more sustainable, more affordable and frees up money that could have been spent on coupons to be spent on the economy," he said. His fund recently bought Italian government bonds in a syndicated deal.

The ECB has bought an outsize share of Italy's bonds under its pandemic emergency stimulus program.

From March through May, 20% of the public-sector assets purchased through the program were Italian, surpassing the country's 13.8% quota, which is determined by a rule known as the capital key. Through March, Italy was also making the heaviest use of the ECB's program of cheap loans to banks.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said Thursday that such outsize purchases could continue. The "principle of flexibility" will guide purchases until the end of the program in mid-2021, she said.

Italy is borrowing more, but is paying a much lower rate than before.

Italy is able to pay about 1 percentage point less of interest on its new bonds than at the height of the market turmoil in March and around 6 percentage points less since the eurozone's 2012 debt crisis.

"The cost of funding is low, lower than the cost of the debt expiring. That's very reassuring," said Chiara Cremonesi, a fixed income strategist at UniCredit SpA.

With lower rates, Italy's annual interest expense is forecast by the European Commission to remain at around 3.7% of GDP. It had reached more than 5% of GDP in 2012.

Due to the low cost of funding, Italy's interest costs should remain relatively stable in 2020 at around EUR60 billion, according to European Commission forecasts, even as net debt issuance could hit EUR160 billion up from EUR45.8 billion in 2019, said Ms. Cremonesi.

Besides the ECB's holdings, more of Italy's debt is held by locals.

Foreign investment in Italy's bond market has declined over the past decade. In January and February of this year, non-Italian investors such as international asset managers, held about a third of the country's debt, down from just under half in 2010.

Domestic investors and central banks are more likely to buy and hold, reducing volatility in the market, Ms. Cremonesi said. But since Italian banks are big buyers of government debt, that leaves them more exposed should yields rise sharply again, something analysts call a doom loop since problems at the lenders could feed back onto the government.

"I love trading Italy, I've been trading Italy bonds for 27 years," said Kevin Zhao, head of global sovereign and currency for fixed income at UBS Asset Management. But he is edging out of Italy, since the yields have come down so much. "The spread is not that big anymore and will be contained" by the ECB, he said.

Write to Anna Hirtenstein at anna.hirtenstein@wsj.com