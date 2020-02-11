Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italian Economic Diplomacy, 11 February: latest news from the world

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 02:18pm EST

EAU - DISCOVERY OF A NEW GAS FIELD BETWEEN ABU DHABI AND DUBAI.

The discovery in the UAE of a large shallow gas field, which could contain up to 80 trillion cubic feet (scf) of reserves, was recently announced. Early estimates indicate that the new field, located in an area of 5000 km2 between the Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, would be the fourth largest natural gas reserves in the Middle East and would represent the biggest gas find anywhere since 2005.

Its economic effects in terms of the scale of the field, which is equivalent to 29% of the country's proven conventional gas reserves, and the superficial location of the field, which implies much lower exploitation costs compared to other gas fields in the country, are potentially very promising.

The news of the discovery follows the announcement of new fields in 2019 (7 billion barrels of oil, 58 trillion scf of conventional gas and 160 trillion scf of unconventional gas) as well as the discovery of natural gas and condensate made by ENI in recent weeks in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Italian Republic published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 19:17:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
02:48pS&P 500, Nasdaq set course for new closing highs as coronavirus fears abate
RE
02:45pFed's Powell says economy in good place, warns on coronavirus
RE
02:43pUN UNITED NATIONS : Commission for Social Development
PU
02:38p2020 ICC Mediation Competition enters semi-final showdown
PU
02:38pState visit by Their Majesties the King and Queen of Spain to the United States of America
PU
02:30pOil prices rise from 13-month low as new virus cases slow
RE
02:30pOil prices rise from 13-month low as new virus cases slow
RE
02:27pNY attorney general considers appealing ruling OK'ing Sprint T-Mobile merger
RE
02:18pFTC demands data about small buys by Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft
RE
02:18pSamsung unveils foldable Galaxy Z phone, challenging Apple design and tech
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS : AMS : Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Profit Rose
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Swung to Surprise 4Q Loss, Cuts Dividend as Diesel Issue Bites
3Oil prices rise from 13-month low as new virus cases slow
4GOLD : Stocks surge to record highs on hopes virus is peaking, gold ebbs
5MICHELIN : MICHELIN : shares fall after tire maker sees lower 2020 operating income

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group