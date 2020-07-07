Italian Retail Sales Rebounded in May as Shops Reopened

By Xavier Fontdegloria



Italian retail sales rebounded sharply in May as restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus were gradually lifted and stores reopened.

The retail trade index surged 24.3% in May after plummeting at record levels in March and April, data from the country's statistics agency Istat showed Tuesday.

"Estimates seem to confirm that retail trade reached a turning point in the Covid-19 crisis in April and partially started to recover from the loss in May," Istat said.

In April, the retail sales index had fallen by 10.5% compared to an already weak March.

The jump in retail sales was driven by the purchases of nonfood goods, which increased 66.3%. Sales of food products, on the contrary, fell by 1.4% compared to April.

On an annual basis, Italian retail sales fell in May 10.5% in nonseasonally adjusted terms, data showed.

Internet sales rose by 41.7% when compared with the same month a year earlier, the highest growth on record, suggesting a shift within the retail trade to online sales, Istat said.

By product segment, sales of clothing; shoes, leather goods and travel items; and optical instruments and photographic equipment fell by more than 30% in May on an annual basis, recovering part of the losses registered in March and April. Purchases of computers and telecommunications equipments were up 12.4% compared to the same month a year earlier.

