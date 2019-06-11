Log in
Italian deputy PM Di Maio says coalition meeting went well

06/11/2019 | 03:21am EDT

MILAN (Reuters) - Deputy Italian Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said a late-night coalition meeting had gone well and the government would work to raise workers' pay and to cut taxes in the next budget.

"It went well because we have set some goals: cutting taxes, approving the law on minimum wage and getting good results for Italians," Di Maio told Radio RTL 102.5 on Tuesday.

"The government will go on if we can do the things Italians need us to do."

Asked about a controversial proposal to issue short-term bills to settle overdue payments to state suppliers, Di Maio said the goal was to give firms the money they were owed.

"It doesn't matter if they're called 'mini-BOTs' or 'mini-Luigi' or 'mini-Pierluigi'," he quipped.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

