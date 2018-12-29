Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italian parliament passes budget in confidence vote, after EU deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/29/2018 | 09:20pm CET
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria shake hands during a final vote on Italy's 2019 budget law at the Lower House of the Parliament in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian parliament on Saturday passed the government's 2019 budget just ahead of an end-year deadline, following last week's deal with the European Commission which calmed financial markets and averted a risk of fines against Rome.

Italy re-drafted the budget and cut the deficit next year to 2.04 percent of gross domestic product after Brussels rejected its original target of 2.4 percent, saying it broke EU fiscal rules. This year's deficit is seen at 1.9 percent.

The budget, presented to parliament in October, overcame its final hurdle on Saturday when the government comfortably won a vote of confidence on the bill in the Chamber of Deputies by 327 to 228.

The confidence motion marked the end of an acrimonious debate in which opposition lawmakers complained that the last-minute deal with Brussels meant they had no time to properly assess or debate the amended package of measures.

A few hundred supporters of the centre-left Democratic Party protested outside parliament.

The budget's flagship policies, pushed through by the coalition of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League, are a new income support scheme known as the "citizens' wage" and a reduction in the retirement age.

Other measures include tax cuts for the self-employed, higher taxes on banks, insurers and gambling companies, and a partial amnesty that allows low-earners to settle tax disputes with the authorities by paying a limited sum.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called the budget "the first step of a broad and ambitious plan of reform" which would "turn Italy inside out like a sock" and finally boost its chronically sluggish economic growth.

As part of the deal with the EU, the government, which took office in June, lowered its GDP growth forecast for next year to 1.0 percent from a previous projection of 1.5 percent, which was widely considered unrealistic.

Italy's public debt, proportionally the highest in the euro zone after Greece's, is targeted to fall marginally to 130.7 percent of GDP next year from 131.7 percent in 2018.

Italian financial markets have welcomed the end of hostilities with Brussels, and Italy's benchmark bond yields hit a three-and-a-half month low on Friday after a successful debt auction.

Seven months after coming to power, the government remains popular, with the two ruling parties backed by around 60 percent of Italians, according to opinion polls.

A final vote to certify the passage of the budget will be held in the Chamber later on Saturday or on Sunday, but this is considered no more than a formality.

(Editing by Alison Williams)

By Gavin Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:33pCVC in exclusive talks for stake in French insurer APRIL
RE
09:20pItalian parliament passes budget in confidence vote, after EU deal
RE
08:43pDefensive stocks top 2019 playbooks
RE
08:10pTrump says 'big progress' on possible China trade deal
RE
08:04pTrump says 'big progress' on possible China trade deal
RE
05:55pHMV faces the music as retailer calls in administrators
RE
05:53pChina's Xi says hopes to advance Sino-U.S. ties that are coordinated, cooperative, stable
RE
02:15pManhattan Apartment Sales in 2018 Sink to Low Hit After Financial Crisis
DJ
02:15pRetraining Programs Fall Short for Some Workers
DJ
01:15pRETAIL REPORT CARD FOR 2018 : From Walmart to Tiffany's
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : THE LAST 747: Airlines Dump the Jumbo Jet, Transforming International Travel
2Trump says 'big progress' on possible China trade deal
3PINDUODUO INC : YEAR-ENDER: Chinese mainland companies listed in the US
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China restarts video game approvals after months-long freeze
5Trump says 'big progress' on possible China trade deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.