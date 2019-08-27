Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Italian rally thrusts European shares higher; FTSE 100 lags

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 12:21pm EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares rose comfortably on Tuesday led by Italian stocks on hopes of an arrangement to form a new coalition government in Rome, while Beijing's pledge to boost car sales triggered gains in auto-makers exposed to Chinese markets.

Milan's blue-chip index <.FTMIB> ended 1.5% higher, far outperforming its regional peers as the 5-Star Movement and the opposition Democratic Party (PD) appeared on the verge of a deal to form a new government at the centre.

While differences persisted between the two traditionally antagonistic parties over cabinet posts, there remained a high possibility that Giuseppe Conte could return as Prime Minister.

"Italy has an edge over its peers today because there is hope that the coalition will be formed and hence the country can avoid a snap election," said Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex in London.

If talks however, fail, the euro zone's third-largest economy could be staring at months of political uncertainty at a time when it is facing economic stagnation, a mounting fiscal deficit and potential conflict with the European Union over its budget.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> ended 0.6% higher, reversing losses from the morning led by defensive utilities <.SX6P> and auto stocks <.SXAP>.

News that China's State Council was considering relaxing and removing restrictions on auto purchases came as a welcome move for both car-makers as well as the broader markets that is reeling from the damaging effects of the protracted trade spat.

"That's (China stimulus) promising of course, but any hoped-for benefit won't offset damage already done to Europe's export-underpinned economy by trade disputes and other long-standing pressures," said Ken Odeluga, markets analyst at City Index.

The final estimate of Germany's GDP data for the second-quarter confirmed on Tuesday that Europe's largest economy contracted by 0.1% and that weak exports were the main reason for the shrinkage.

Worries that the trade dispute may tip major economies into recession has put European equities on pace to end August nearly 4% lower, but hopes that central banks may step in to provide stimulus has limit losses.

London's FTSE 100 lagged its peers, down 0.1% as the British pound rose to a near one-month high after opposition parties vowed to try and pass a law to prevent a no-deal Brexit at the end of October.

Dublin's ISEQ index <.ISEQ>, typically sensitive to Brexit news, jumped on the developments, closing 1.5% higher.

In a rather quiet day for company news, Swedish leisure products supplier Dometic slid 7% to land at the bottom of the STOXX 600 on the latest downward trend in U.S. leisure vehicle shipments.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

By Agamoni Ghosh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOMETIC GROUP AB -7.53% 77.32 Delayed Quote.52.04%
EURO STOXX 50 0.65% 3370.47 Delayed Quote.12.40%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.63% 373.62 Delayed Quote.10.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
12:44pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Fall As Investors Gauge Trade Fight, Economic Data
DJ
12:28pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks lose steam as hopes waver for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
12:27pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks lose steam as hopes waver for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
12:27pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise on Optimism Over Trade Talks
DJ
12:25pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks lose steam as hopes waver for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
12:21pEUROPE : Italian rally thrusts European shares higher; FTSE 100 lags
RE
11:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise on Optimism Over Trade Talks
DJ
10:48aTSX eyes third day of gains on trade deal hopes; BMO falls on profit miss
RE
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : U.S. Stocks lower for the Fourth Straight Week as the Trade War intensifies
TI
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Negative performance from Brazilian Stocks
TI
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : GOLD: ... and in the end, gold wins
2Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
3J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
4CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ
5POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC: Interim dividend declaration of US$ 0.20 per share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group