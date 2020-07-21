Italian yields fall to pre-crisis levels on EU recovery fund

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields
fell to their lowest since early March after European Union
leaders agreed on a massive recovery fund to support European
economies hit by the coronavirus crisis.
The EU agreed on the 750 billion euro ($858.2 billion) fund
in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a prolonged summit
that lasted almost five days. [nL5N2ES0EV
Under a compromise deal the package will comprise 390
billion euros of grants - less than the originally targeted 500
billion euros - and 360 billion euros of cheap loans.
The 10-year Italian government bond yield fell to its lowest
since the first week of March on Tuesday morning, dropping about
3 basis points to 1.128%.
Italy's tourism-driven economy was among those hardest hit
by the crisis. After spiking in mid-March, its government bond
yields have been falling gradually since the recovery fund was
first proposed on May 18.
Spreads between core and peripheral yields tightened, with
the Germany-Italy 10-year yield spread at its narrowest in four
months, down about 5 bps at 156.26 bps.
"With drawn-out negotiations having been avoided, we see the
path cleared for the 10Y Italy-German spread going through our
150bp target this summer," ING strategists wrote in a note to
clients.
"The carry benefit of peripheral debt, and lower prospective
volatility thanks to the ECB intervention, make it a superior
alternative to core bonds, in our view."
The Portuguese, Spanish and Greek spreads over Germany also
tightened.
Spain's 10-year government bond yield fell to its lowest
since March, down 3 bps at 0.338%.
German, French and Dutch yields edged up by about 1-2 basis
points as the risk-on mood sparked by the EU agreement prompted
an investor retreat from safer government debt.
Markets took confidence not only from the size of the fund
itself but also from the demonstration of solidarity and
debt-sharing between EU countries.
Total European Central Bank (ECB) bond purchase volumes fell
last week, the ECB said on Monday. But ECB board member Isabel
Schnabel was quoted on Teusday as saying that investors should
not read too much into this because purchases could increase
later, adding that the ECB is likely to use its entire bond
purchase quota.
($1 = 0.8739 euros)
(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft
Editing by David Goodman)