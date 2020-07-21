Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italian yields fall to pre-crisis levels on EU recovery fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 03:51am EDT

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields fell to their lowest since early March after European Union leaders agreed on a massive recovery fund to support European economies hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The EU agreed on the 750 billion euro ($858.2 billion) fund in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a prolonged summit that lasted almost five days. [nL5N2ES0EV

Under a compromise deal the package will comprise 390 billion euros of grants - less than the originally targeted 500 billion euros - and 360 billion euros of cheap loans.

The 10-year Italian government bond yield fell to its lowest since the first week of March on Tuesday morning, dropping about 3 basis points to 1.128%.

Italy's tourism-driven economy was among those hardest hit by the crisis. After spiking in mid-March, its government bond yields have been falling gradually since the recovery fund was first proposed on May 18.

Spreads between core and peripheral yields tightened, with the Germany-Italy 10-year yield spread at its narrowest in four months, down about 5 bps at 156.26 bps.

"With drawn-out negotiations having been avoided, we see the path cleared for the 10Y Italy-German spread going through our 150bp target this summer," ING strategists wrote in a note to clients.

"The carry benefit of peripheral debt, and lower prospective volatility thanks to the ECB intervention, make it a superior alternative to core bonds, in our view."

The Portuguese, Spanish and Greek spreads over Germany also tightened.

Spain's 10-year government bond yield fell to its lowest since March, down 3 bps at 0.338%.

German, French and Dutch yields edged up by about 1-2 basis points as the risk-on mood sparked by the EU agreement prompted an investor retreat from safer government debt.

Markets took confidence not only from the size of the fund itself but also from the demonstration of solidarity and debt-sharing between EU countries.

Total European Central Bank (ECB) bond purchase volumes fell last week, the ECB said on Monday. But ECB board member Isabel Schnabel was quoted on Teusday as saying that investors should not read too much into this because purchases could increase later, adding that the ECB is likely to use its entire bond purchase quota. ($1 = 0.8739 euros)

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft Editing by David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:26aACTEON : Claxton signs master service agreement with Aker BP
PU
04:22aMercedes, Nike, Starbucks, Others Found Climate Group
DJ
04:18aMalaysia to sign $880 mln rail deal with Singapore July 30, minister says
RE
04:16aBALANCE OF PAYMENTS : May 2020
PU
04:16aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $43.03 a barrel Monday, 20 July 2020
PU
04:11aBANK OF ENGLAND : Economic uncertainty before and during the COVID-19 pandemic
PU
04:05aChina's rapeseed oil rally drives widening spread with other edible oils
RE
03:57aNokia rolls out 5G networks for industrial clients
RE
03:56aEuro hits new four-month high after pandemic recovery deal
RE
03:56aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on July 20, 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
3CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Sales, Margin Decline in Second Quarter
4HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
5GVC HOLDINGS PLC : GVC : UK tax office widens probe into former GVC Turkish gambling unit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group