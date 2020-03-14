Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italians sing on their balconies under lockdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/14/2020 | 12:36pm EDT

On Friday (March 13), videos emerged on social media showing Italians singing in unison in an effort to keep morale high at a time of crisis. One video from Rome showed locals singing the national anthem.

Yemi Adeyeye captured the moment from her balcony and said "we were all alive, truly alive and excited".

Italy has been hardest hit by the outbreak in Europe, with 17,660 confirmed cases and 1,266 dead. The government has imposed the most severe controls placed on a Western nation since World War Two.

All bars, cafes and restaurants on the streets of Italy must close. Factory and office canteens may stay open if they can guarantee a distance of one metre between customers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that Europe had now become the epicenter of the pandemic, which has claimed 5,000 lives worldwide.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:45pAustria launches coronavirus aid, ready to help support companies
RE
04:41pItalians defy coronavirus with mass singing, applause for doctors
RE
04:41pCoronavirus death toll in Italian region Lombardy rises to 966
RE
04:41pCoronavirus death toll in Italy rises to 1,441
RE
03:36pUAE, Saudi central banks roll out $40 billion stimulus for virus-hit economies
RE
02:26pGlobal sports events hit by coronavirus pandemic
RE
02:12pPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2020/03/14No stable foreign trade without further reform
PU
01:37pTrump says hopes the Fed will 'finally get on board'
RE
12:45pAirline SAS to temporarily lay off 100 pilots, 100 cabin crew in Norway -NRK
RE
12:36pItalians sing on their balconies under lockdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : A Contagion Rages From Coast to Coast -- WSJ
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : A Contagion Rages From Coast to Coast -- WSJ -2-
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google, Walmart join U.S. effort to speed up coronavirus testing
4AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : France not yet considering capital injection for Air France-KLM - official
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Americans rush to stock up on essentials, retailers scramble to keep up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group