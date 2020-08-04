Log in
Italy : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Systemic Risk Analysis and Stress Testing of the Banking and Corporate Sectors

08/04/2020 | 09:22am EDT

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

August 4, 2020

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

The Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) took place against the backdrop of an ongoing recovery of the financial system. Since the global financial crisis (GFC), financial regulation has been substantially enhanced by the implementation of euro area-wide (EA-wide) regulatory and supervisory frameworks. Furthermore, the Italian authorities have implemented important measures that improved governance, facilitated capitalization, raised prudential requirements, and improved asset quality. In response, Italian banks have made substantial progress tackling legacy non-performing loans (NPLs) and improving solvency ratios.

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 13:21:10 UTC
