Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy GDP grows 0.9 percent in 2018, deficit and debt ratios overshoot governemnt targets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 05:05am EST

March 1 (Reuters) - - Italy's economy grew slightly less than expected in 2018 while the budget deficit and the public debt overshot the government's targets, data showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.9 percent following an increase of 1.6 percent in 2017 which was revised from a previously reported 1.5 percent, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported.

The most recent forecast by the government of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was for 2018 growth of 1.0 percent.

Italian GDP registered quarterly declines in each of the last two quarters of 2018, throwing the euro zone's third largest economy into what analysts call a technical recession.

Monthly indicators have remained weak since then, suggesting no recovery is likely in the near term, and the situation could get even worse.

The coalition of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League which took office in June is forecasting 2019 expansion of 1.0 percent. However most independent economists expect growth to be no more than half that rate, and some are forecasting a full-year contraction.

There were three more working days in 2018 compared with the year before, ISTAT said, which increased growth by at least 0.1 percentage points.

Italy's budget deficit came in at 2.1 percent of GDP last year, ISTAT said, well inside the European Union's 3 percent ceiling but above the government's 1.9 percent target.

That compared with a 2.4 percent deficit in 2017 and was the lowest deficit since 2007.

The government is targeting the deficit at 2.0 percent this year, but the goal is looking increasingly arduous due to the slump in economic growth, which hits tax revenues and raises the deficit as a proportion of GDP.

The public debt - proportionally the highest in the euro zone after Greece's - rose to 132.1 percent of GDP in 2018 from 131.3 percent the year before, missing the government's target of 131.7 percent.

The 2018 debt-to-GDP ratio was the highest on record, ISTAT said.

The debt is targeted to decline to 130.7 percent this year, but most analysts also expect this projection to be missed.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones, Rome newsroom)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aFITCH : Downgrades Guangyang Antai to 'B+'; Outlook Stable
PU
05:07aChina state planner says supports debt financing by logistics firms
RE
05:05aItaly GDP grows 0.9 percent in 2018, deficit and debt ratios overshoot governemnt targets
RE
05:03aEuro zone inflation rises as energy, food prices accelerate
RE
05:01aEUROZONE : Core CPI Flash Estimate lower than estimates at 1.0%
05:01aIndonesia gains on strong data; Philippines falls on MSCI's China plan
RE
05:01aEUROZONE : CPI Flash Estimate as estimates at 1.5%
05:01aEUROZONE : Unemployment Rate better than estimates at 7.8%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
2TESLA : TESLA : debuts $35,000 Model 3, sees loss in first quarter
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Bud Brewer Pushes Alternatives
4AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC : Growing China downdraft chills Asia factory activity
5SUBARU CO LTD : SUBARU : recalls 2.2 million cars

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.