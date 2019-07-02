Italy PM Conte says he would prefer a woman as head of EU executive
07/02/2019 | 05:04am EDT
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday he would prefer a woman as president of the next European Commission, as EU leaders meet for a third consecutive day to end a stalemate over the appointment of top figures in the bloc.
"I would be very glad to have a woman as president of the commission," Conte told reporters at the summit in Brussels.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)