Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy PM Conte toughens coronavirus lockdown with new measures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte added new restrictions on Wednesday to the lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus after figures showed Italy posting the highest daily increase in deaths of any country since the outbreak began.

In a televised address to the nation, Conte said all shops would be shuttered except supermarkets, food stores and chemists, and companies must close all their departments that are not essential to production.

Services such as hairdressers and beauty parlours will also be closed, along with all bars and restaurants. Company canteens can remain open if they are able to guarantee they can keep a distance of at least one metre between customers.

"We will only be able to see the effects of this great effort in a couple of weeks," he said, referring to the daily bulletins announcing the number of new cases and deaths.

(This story makes clear in paragraph 3 that all restaurants, bars must close)

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:42pCosta Rica reports 22 coronavirus cases, nearly double prior tally
RE
05:42pEU's Hogan cancels trip to U.S., Canada over coronavirus concerns - EU officials
RE
05:32pCanada scraps meeting to discuss WTO challenges, cites coronavirus
RE
05:32pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing to separate potentially risky 737 MAX wire bundles before jet's return to service - sources
RE
05:31pItaly PM Conte toughens coronavirus lockdown with new measures
RE
05:30pUtilities Down As Selloff Spreads To All Stock-Market Corners -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:29pCommunications Services Down On Recession Bets -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:28pFinancials Down After WHO Coronavirus Warning -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:25pTech Down Sharply As Risk Aversion Returns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:23pCanada commits C$1 billion to combat coronavirus, ready to do more
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group