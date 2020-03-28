Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy PM adopts new measures to help coronavirus-hit economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/28/2020 | 03:41pm EDT
Italian PM Conte addresses Senate on coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday he had approved a new package of measures to help those worst hit by the coronavirus emergency, including supplying shopping vouchers and food packages.

Conte said in a news conference that 4.3 billion euros ($4.79 billion) would be made immediately available to mayors to deal with theirs citizens' needs and another 400 million would be provided in a special fund for "people who don't have the money to do their shopping."

Italy, the country that has suffered most deaths from the coronavirus epidemic, already approved a 25 billion euro stimulus package earlier this month and has promised another one of at least the same size in April.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, speaking at the same news conference, criticized the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for appearing to dismiss the need for issuance of common debt by European Union countries.

"The commission president's words were a mistake and I regret that she made them," he said, adding that Europe would need "a great Marshall Plan" to relaunch its economy after the coronavirus emergency is over.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Gavin Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:41pItaly PM adopts new measures to help coronavirus-hit economy
RE
02:42pUK to help stricken businesses by easing regulation
RE
11:43aGlobal Economic Fallout Grows as Coronavirus Cases Pass 600,000 -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:28aEXCLUSIVE : Amazon entices warehouse employees to grocery unit with higher pay
RE
10:03aCENTRAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Press Release on Maximum Interest Rate for Credit Cards (2020-20)
PU
10:00aNamibia suspends mining operations as coronavirus lockdown takes effect
RE
09:53aAlgeria's annual inflation slips in February
RE
09:15aMore States Charge Fees for Electric Vehicles
DJ
08:18aOFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF : President Ghani meets with Kabul-based EU Ambassadors
PU
08:15aWho's Left Out of Coronavirus Stimulus Payments? Many College Students, Adult Dependents
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TREASURY: U.S. will be 'compensated' for assistance to airlines
2THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. : GOLDMAN SACHS : China Approves Goldman, Morgan
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : factories are running, but suppliers wary about iPhone demand
4KAREX BERHAD : KAREX BERHAD : Condom shortage looms after coronavirus lockdown shuts world's top producer
5ESPERION THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Esperion Announces Three Data Presentations of the NEXLETOL™ (bempedoic ac..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group