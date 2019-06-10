Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy PM to meet coalition leaders to decide government's future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 04:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte looks on as he holds a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has renewed his threat to resign ahead of a meeting with the ruling coalition's two party leaders on Monday, warning of market turmoil unless they are ready to compromise in a budget row with the European Union.

Conte will meet League chief Matteo Salvini and 5-Star party boss Luigi Di Maio, both deputy prime ministers, to try to patch up differences between the pair and agree a strategy for avoiding EU disciplinary action over the 2019 budget.

It will be the first such meeting since Conte, a technocrat who belongs to no political party, first threatened to resign a week ago after weeks of internal bickering and comments by Salvini that Rome was prepared to break EU fiscal rules.

Conte renewed that threat in an interview published on Monday by newspaper Corriere della Sera.

"A procedure could expose the nation to market shocks and possible credit downgrade that would make it more difficult for the government to sell its debt," Conte was quoted as saying.

Italy has around 2.3 trillion euros (2.05 trillion pounds) in state debt which, as a proportion of economic output, is second only to Greece in the euro zone. Its economy is chronically stagnant and its year-old populist government has embarked on a programme on welfare spending and tax cuts to revive it.

Though the 2019 budget deficit is within EU rules, its mountain of debt is growing according to the European Commission which has threatened to start disciplinary action.

In a sign of tensions inside cabinet, Italy's coalition parties took aim at the weekend at Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, also a technocrat, who had rejected their plan to issue special government bonds to help pay state debts.

Tria condemned the plan on Saturday, saying the so-called mini-BOTS would be either illegal or useless.

In a radio interview Di Maio said he expected the trio to agree later on Monday on a minimum salary, tax cuts and curbing privileges for politicians and policymakers.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:18aOil steady with supply tight, but U.S.-China trade war threatens demand
RE
05:18aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Emission Monitoring Systems Market worth $4.44 billion by 2025 with a growing CAGR of 9.3%
PU
05:18aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : FDI Post US$586 Million Net Inflows in March 2019 & Reach US$1.9 Billion in First Quarter 2019
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aGlobal stocks climb on trade, rate cut optimism; yuan falters
RE
05:13aBANK INDONESIA : emphasises the Importance of Continuing Financial Sector Reforms to Maintain Macroeconomic Stability
PU
05:13aAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : Approves First Investment in Nepal
PU
05:08aTURBODEN S P A : Global Petroleum Show
PU
05:01aNextbase, World's Leading Dash Cam Manufacturer Launches in Canada
GL
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FERGUSON PLC : FERGUSON : third-quarter revenue misses estimates on slowing U.S. growth
2METSO : METSO : Finland's Metso buys Canada's McCloskey for $317 million
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan spar over governance reforms as tie-up strains worsen
4LOXAM : SAS Announces a Recommended Public Cash Tender Offer for Ramirent Plc Shares
5RAYTHEON : RAYTHEON : United Technologies, Raytheon to create $120 billion aerospace and defence giant

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About