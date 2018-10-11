Italy Pays More to Borrow as Budget Fight Brews

By Giovanni Legorano

ROME -- Italy had to offer significantly higher interest rates to sell its bonds Thursday, a sign of the rising anxiety surrounding Italy's finances and its leaders' looming clash with the European Union over its budget plans.

The Italian Treasury sold EUR6.5 billion ($7.5 billion) of bonds of different maturities, yielding up to 3.79%. Some bonds with the same maturity yielded significantly less at auctions in July and September, indicating that investors now view Italy as a riskier bet.

The Italian bonds were being sold while investors bought other European government debt. Yields on Italy's benchmark 10-year bonds rose 8 basis points to 3.597%

Even Italy's short-term debt now carries a higher risk premium. On Wednesday the Treasury had to offer a yield of 0.95% to sell one-year bills, more than double what it offered a month ago.

Italy's government, a coalition of the antiestablishment 5 Star Movement and the far-right League, has rattled financial markets in the past month with budget plans that could lead to a fast-rising deficit and a conflict with the EU. League leader Matteo Salvini and 5 Star leader Luigi Di Maio have said they won't back down on their plans to raise welfare and pension spending and cut taxes, despite the negative reaction from investors and Brussels.

"With the EU and Italy still in deadlock, we expect continued pressure on Italian bonds," say analysts at KBC Bank in Brussels.

The government said it would run a budget deficit of 2.4% of gross domestic product next year, in defiance of EU rules that require a shrinking deficit. What's more, EU officials fear the real deficit could be much higher than 2.4%. Italy's fiscal watchdog says the government's numbers are based on excessively optimistic assumptions about economic growth.

The populist government in Rome is so far sticking to its collision course with the EU executive in Brussels, which is expected to declare Italy in violation of fiscal rules and to ask the government to rethink the budget.

"We can't backtrack," Mr. Di Maio said late on Wednesday, calling the budget "an act of courage that Italians have been waiting for years."

The government says its planned spending increases and tax cuts will cost EUR37 billion next year, which it wants to finance partly through EUR22 billion of extra borrowing. The remaining EUR15 billion would come from spending cuts that haven't yet been detailed, and revenue measures including a controversial amnesty for Italians who haven't paid their taxes.

Economy Minister Giovanni Tria defended the budget plan on Wednesday, saying the government would stick to its much-criticized math.

The increased risk premium on Italian bonds, if sustained, would require the government to pay an extra EUR6 billion in interests costs next year, according to economists at Milan's Università Cattolica.

With market tensions rising, Italian officials have floated the idea of giving ordinary Italians a tax break if they buy government bonds.

Emese Bartha in Frankfurt contributed to this article.

Write to Giovanni Legorano at giovanni.legorano@wsj.com