Italy Plans Debt Moratorium to Cope With Coronavirus Lockdown -- Update

By Patricia Kowsmann in Frankfurt and Giovanni Legorano in Rome

Italy is planning to introduce a large-scale moratorium on debt repayments, including mortgages, to help families and businesses cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement, made by Italy's deputy economy minister Laura Castelli in a radio interview, follows the government's decision Monday to lock down the entire country. Economists expect the shutdown to lead to a sharp economic slowdown.

"We have pushed the banking system a lot to help as much as they can and we got full collaboration," Ms. Castelli said.

All mortgages will be suspended, as well as repayments of small loans and revolving credit lines that companies use to have enough liquidity, the minister said.

The program underscores the seriousness of the economic challenge Italy faces. Last week, Italy's government earmarked EUR7.5 billion ($8.6 billion) to help the ailing economy and struggling health-care sector, but the figure could rise to more than EUR10 billion, according to officials.

Relieving consumers and business from paying back debt could cushion the economy but complicates how Italy's fragile banking system copes with the loss of revenue.

Italian banks have long been seen as a weak link in the European financial system. Stuffed with bad loans and suffering under an anemic economy, several have failed or been combined in the wake of last decade's Europe-wide sovereign debt crisis.

It isn't clear how the suspended loans will be treated under accounting rules that force lenders to set aside capital to cover bad debt. Italy's banking association had been for days calling for a decision on the issue, a signal that it is likely some state guarantee will be provided.

Rome may tap an existing public-guarantee fund to guarantee the repayment of some of the loans taken by small- and medium-size firms hit by the virus, according to a government official.

In recent days, several Italian banks have said they are allowing customers impacted by the outbreak to postpone loan payments.

UniCredit SpA, the country's largest bank, said it would provide a 12-month moratorium on mortgage repayments for retail clients and companies in municipalities hardest hit by the virus.

Besides the loss of income, under European rules, banks must set aside capital to cover potential losses when a customer doesn't pay installments for more than 90 days, or when it is clear the borrower will fully default.

Italian banks have made significant strides in recent years to clean up a mountain of bad loans. They currently account for 7% of total loans, still high by international standards, but lower than the 17% peak in 2015.

Lenders' have also made progress in shoring up their capital buffers, meant to cushion them in tougher times. But Italian banks struggle to make money and investors may have limited appetite to inject more money if needed to cover a fresh spike in nonperforming loans.

Given the possibility of Italy's pain spreading to the rest of the Continent, authorities in Brussels have started discussing potential European Union-wide solutions to a credit crunch. These include easing state-aid rules, so governments can use their banks to provide liquidity to companies, as Italy seems to be trying to do.

Some have also called for banking accounting rules to be eased so delayed payments wouldn't force lenders to set aside extra capital. That would require approval in Brussels.

China's financial regulator allowed lenders to delay recognizing bad loans amid its coronavirus response measures. But doing so in Europe would represent a big shift from the tough regulatory rules imposed on banks after the financial crisis.

"If we apply too strictly European prudential rules, what does that mean? It means that it will weigh on banks' balance sheets and banks will as a result be reluctant to extend loan times," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday.

