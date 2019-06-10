Italy, Short of Euros, Flirts With a Different Way to Pay

By Giovanni Legorano

ROME -- Italy's populist leaders are discussing paying public-sector suppliers with IOUs instead of money, a step that Italian euroskeptics have proposed as the starting point for a new currency in case Italy has to leave Europe's currency union.

The heads of the nativist League and antiestablishment 5 Star Movement, which make up the governing coalition in Rome, want to assess the idea of paying off government arrears using IOUs with denominations as small as EUR50 ($56), dubbed "Mini-BOTs" after Italy's BOT treasury bills.

"One can debate the instrument...it's a proposal. But the urgent need to pay the tens of billions of euros of public-administration arrears to companies and families should be clear to all," Matteo Salvini, head of the far-right League party, said Sunday.

Italy's technocrat finance minister, Giovanni Tria, has tried and failed to stop the discussion, arguing that the IOUs would be either an illegal parallel currency, or they would be extra government debt at a time when Rome is struggling to rein in its deficit.

But the two parties are searching for ways to stimulate Italy's stagnant economy, and are chafing at European Union rules that curb borrowing.

The League and 5 Star this week said they remain committed to keeping Italy in the euro. Both parties, however, contain tendencies that have long been critical of the euro, blaming its strictures for Italy's lack of growth.

The controversial payment idea was mentioned in the two parties' coalition agreement a year ago. But discussion of it has revived as Rome finds itself caught between its own spending promises to voters, a weak economy and EU pressure to curb the rising national debt.

Mr. Salvini's senior economics adviser, Claudio Borghi, chairman of the budget committee of Italy's lower house of parliament, has said such small-denomination IOUs could be a fallback instrument for Italy's economy in case of a clash with eurozone authorities. Mr. Borghi tweeted on Sunday that the European Central Bank forced Greece into submission in 2015 "in a shameful humiliation of democracy. I would like to avoid this to my country."

5 Star leader Luigi Di Maio has played down the IOU idea's significance as a step toward a euro exit, describing them simply as an idea for paying off government arrears. "If there is a proposal to accelerate the payment of the commercial debts of the public administration, let's discuss it," he said.

"It's the usual, miraculous recipe to face the scarcity of resources by printing money to meet any electoral promise," said Fabio Sabatini, an economics professor at Sapienza University in Rome.

The EU's Brussels-based executive last week called for disciplinary proceedings against Italy for flouting fiscal rules. Italy's national debt stands at 132% of gross domestic product and is projected to rise above 135% next year. Among developed countries, only Greece and Japan have higher government debt ratios. Unlike euro members, Japan borrows in a national currency that it can print.

Italian businesses have long accused their public sector of pushing them toward bankruptcy by not paying bills. The government's arrears stood at EUR53 billion at the end of last year, the highest in the EU, despite efforts to reduce the backlog in recent years.

The government hasn't said in detail how Mini-BOTs would work. Proponents have described them as having small denominations such as EUR50 or EUR100, paying no interest and having an indefinite duration. One idea is that government suppliers could use them to pay their own bills, or use them to pay taxes owed the government. Critics say that would make them dangerously close to money. EU treaties say the euro is the only legal tender in eurozone countries.

"About Mini-BOTS: They are either money -- and then they're illegal -- or they're debt, and then that stock goes up," ECB President Mario Draghi said last week.

Mr. Salvini is seeking to walk a line. Surveys show few Italians support leaving the euro, but many voters share his dislike of EU fiscal strictures.

"If my child is hungry and asks me to feed him, but Brussels says 'No Matteo, European rules force you not to feed your child,' do you think I'll respect the rules or give him food?" Mr. Salvini said last week.

Write to Giovanni Legorano at giovanni.legorano@wsj.com