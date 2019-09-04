Italy Signals More EU Cooperation With New Appointees

By Giovanni Legorano

ROME -- Italy's new governing coalition named its key officials on Wednesday, including ministers whose appointments signal a less combative stance toward the European Union over fiscal discipline and immigration.

The officials, from an incoming coalition between the antiestablishment 5 Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party, will soon face the country's most pressing challenges: how to fix the budget, jump-start the stagnant economy and tackle Mediterranean migration.

"With this team, we will dedicate our best energies and skills and our passion to make Italy better in the interest of all citizens," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said after President Sergio Mattarella approved the government's formation Wednesday.

The first test will be to piece together a budget plan that can help repair the country's fragile finances. Last year, the 5 Star-League government clashed with the EU over its spending plans, which broke earlier promises to reduce Italy's deficit and national debt.

The new finance minister Roberto Gualtieri, a Democrat who previously chaired the economic and monetary affairs committee of European Parliament, is expected to be more cooperative with the EU. But he faces a difficult balancing act, economists say. Spending cuts or tax increases will be needed to meet EU rules on fiscal discipline. However, such austerity measures could hurt Italy's already anemic growth.

Mr. Gualtieri is "clearly a well-known name in Brussels, whose appointment signals the government wants to be pro-Europe and ask for or obtain flexibility on its fiscal plans," said Nicola Nobile, an economist at research firm Oxford Economics.

The new government has to submit a draft budget for 2020 to the EU by mid-October. EU rules require Italy to show that it is reducing its high national debt. That could once again be difficult: The EU forecasts that Italian gross domestic product will grow by only 0.1% this year and 0.7% next year.

The new government will also likely soften Italy's policy on immigration. During the previous government, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini repeatedly refused permission to dock in Italian ports to ships carrying asylum seekers rescued in the Mediterranean. His tough policy was popular with many Italian voters and helped boost support for the League to 34% in May's European Parliament elections. Critics including the Democrats and the Catholic Church branded Mr. Salvini's policy as inhumane.

It isn't clear how new Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese, a nonparty civil servant, will handle the migration issue. Members of the new government know that reopening Italy's ports to rescued migrants could further boost Mr. Salvini.

The incoming government says it wants more cooperation on managing migration at EU level. "We need a new law on immigration," senior Democratic official Graziano Delrio told reporters on Wednesday. "We need to regularize and control the flows."

The new government is due to be formally sworn in on Thursday morning, ending a month-long political crisis in Italy that was triggered when Mr. Salvini declared an end to the alliance between his anti-immigration League party and the 5 Star.

Mr. Salvini, one of the rising stars of Europe's nativist right, pushed for snap elections, which opinion polls suggested he would win. His gambit failed: The 5 Star Movement unexpectedly formed a new coalition with the Democrats, despite years of animosity between the two.