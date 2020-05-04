Italy Starts Easing Lockdown, Rebooting Its Stricken Economy

By Eric Sylvers

MILAN -- More than four million Italian workers returned to factories, construction sites and other jobs as the government began lifting its eight-week lockdown, a set of measures that helped to contain one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks but brought much of the economy to a standstill.

The gradual reopening will test whether Italy's battered economy, the third-largest in continental Europe, can restart without igniting a new surge in coronavirus infections and deaths. Both metrics have been falling for more than a month, but Italy has continued to log well over 1,000 new infections a day, indicating the virus is still circulating widely, especially in the country's north.

Spain and Greece also allowed some businesses to reopen on Monday as Southern Europe began to emerge from its induced economic coma to fight the coronavirus.

Many service sectors in Italy, such as retail and restaurants, are due to reopen under new social-distancing rules in mid-May or early June.

Automobili Lamborghini restarted production on Monday after closing down on March 13. The luxury-sports-car maker, which sold a record 8,205 vehicles last year, will hold a virtual launch of a new model on Thursday, skipping the normal pomp of in-person vehicle presentations.

"It is too early to accurately predict the outlook for the year, particularly as the impact on demand and the supply chain is global," said Stefano Domenicali, Lamborghini's chief executive and chairman. "In our segment, the return to demand is also highly linked to emotive factors."

What happens next in Italy and Spain could provide clues as to how other hard-hit countries should time their economic reopenings. The Mediterranean countries will maintain strict social-distancing rules in factories, offices and shops as well as on public transport. The big question is whether that will be enough to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Italy has confirmed more than 210,000 coronavirus infections and almost 29,000 deaths. Only the U.S. has a higher confirmed death toll. Italian officials and health experts say the true numbers of infections and deaths are significantly higher: The statistics leave out many people who haven't been tested.

The greatest fear in Italy is a second wave of the virus, forcing a renewed lockdown of some regions or even the whole country. That would be a devastating blow to Italy's economy, which never fully recovered from the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.

Italy's economy is likely facing its worst recession of modern times even if there is only one lockdown, followed by a recovery later this year. The International Monetary Fund predicts that Italy's gross domestic product will shrink 9.1% in 2020. Italian bank UniCredit forecasts a 15% drop.

Some business leaders have criticized Italy's government, saying the economic reboot has been too slow and will be too gradual. Most retail stores will remain closed for another two weeks while restaurants and bars aren't due to open for on-site service until June 1. Government officials have said those dates could be adjusted but that some openings could be reversed if the rate of infection worsens considerably in coming weeks.

"The Italian economy can't afford to have a second lockdown," Economic Development Minister Stefano Patuanelli wrote on Facebook on Sunday. "The gradual approach and the possibility in the coming days for regions to expand the reopening based on epidemiological data is the only possible approach."

In Spain, where the virus has led to more than confirmed 25,000 deaths, GDP is expected to drop 8% this year, according to the IMF. Factory output sank in both countries in April, with output and new orders declining in Italy at the fastest pace in the 22-year history of the IHS Markit survey of purchasing managers.

While Spain allowed most of its factories to reopen in April after a two-week forced shutdown, Monday's opening of hairdressers, beauty salons and small shops by appointment is a turning point for Spain, which has Europe's highest number of confirmed infections. Restaurants in Spain and Italy can begin offering takeaway services from Monday.

On Monday, few shops had opened in the Spanish town of Mataró, north of Barcelona. Josep Sánchez had the doors partially open to the clothing store he manages, which has been shut since March 13. As he cleaned and swapped out winter clothing for summer offerings, he served two customers in the morning.

"It was a wise decision to close the shops because people weren't eager to go out and buy clothes," said Mr. Sánchez. "I would have closed anyway."

Greece, which imposed a lockdown early and has kept infections and deaths low, on Monday allowed some retail businesses including hairdressers to open. Greeks can also now move about within the region where they live. Greek schools are due to reopen next week. Italy and Spain have said schools will likely only reopen in September.

About 10,000 workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV were among those due to return to their factories on Monday. The company halted almost all Italian production in mid-March, in part because demand for new cars evaporated across Europe as dealers closed and people were forced to stay home.

Fiat Chrysler's production initially will be a fraction of normal levels and will concentrate on the electric version of the Fiat 500 and the hybrid Jeep Renegade. Some plants have had a limited number of factory workers present since late April to finish vehicles that were close to completion when production stopped in March.

In addition to disinfecting factories and giving workers face masks and disposable gloves, Fiat Chrysler has slowed its production lines so workers can be spaced further apart. Plexiglass panels have been set up at some work stations so two people can work in front of each other, as is often done in the production of motors.

The continued scale of infections in Italy and Spain will test their capacity for testing, tracing and isolating potential virus carriers -- a crucial pillar of nearly all countries' strategies for keeping a lid on the virus after the pandemic's first wave.

Some companies, including luxury-sports-car maker Ferrari NV, are offering workers blood tests to identify those who have had the coronavirus and developed antibodies to it.

Throughout the lockdown, Italy allowed manufacturers in essential industries to remain open. Now, those companies provide a template for how the reopening might unfold across the country.

Fincantieri SpA, Italy's largest shipbuilder, with about 25,000 employees, implemented measures including checking workers' temperatures, strict use of masks and social distancing, and staggering work shifts and cafeteria visits.

"Clearly some workers are afraid, but it's like that for everybody now," said Saverio Zanoni, a vice president in charge of health and safety at Fincantieri.

A Johnson & Johnson factory in Rome that makes products such as shampoo, soap and cotton swabs remained open during the shutdown. Eight-hour shifts have been reduced by one hour to allow time for disinfecting workstations between each shift. The plant closed its cafeteria and many common areas. Employees arrive at work in phases to avoid crowds from forming.

"Initially it was very difficult because people were afraid and we didn't know what we were up against," said Jacopo Celi, a production operator at the J&J factory. "Now we have seen that with the proper measures it's possible for a work environment to be safe even in the time of the coronavirus."

--Xavier Fontdegloria in Barcelona and Giovanni Legorano in Rome contributed to this article.

Write to Eric Sylvers at eric.sylvers@wsj.com