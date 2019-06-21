Italy This Summer – Smaller Villas Offer an Attractive Option for Couples Traveling

Tuscany, Italy, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

For those looking to have their own dolce vita this summer, private villa rentals may be the most attractive option for couples, or small family groups. In terms of price, privacy, and living space, vacationing in a villa is often superior to staying in a hotel room.

Each spring, WIMCO Villas, a premier villa rental company in operation for 35 years, sends a team of Villa Specialists to Italy to add new villas to its ever-expanding portfolio. This year WIMCO’s specialists have added 30 villas in Italy from those they visited. Recognizing the need for smaller one to three-bedroom villas as an alternative to hotels, that list of new villas includes six smaller villas in Italy, from the Amalfi Coast to Tuscany.

Villas for Couples or Smaller Groups on The Amalfi Coast

While luxe hotels certainly exist on the Amalfi Coast—The Belmond Caruso in Ravello, or Il San Pietro in Positano—they book early on in the year and often start at over one thousand euros a night. It’s not uncommon for June to roll around, see your Instagram feed saturated with photos of Rosé-filled lunches in Italy and think “Why am I not there?” Hotels are full, and those that may still have rooms are pricy. The solution? Rent a private villa. Here are some of the new villas added by WIMCO this season.

Villa BRV SIR, a three-bedroom in the hills of Sorrento, offers an incredible alternative for a small family or three couples looking for a coastal Italian getaway. In June, July, and August, the villa rents for €227 per bedroom, per night. The villa has its own private pool, a mosaic-tiled kitchen, and an alfresco dining table. The bedrooms are chic and fresh, with accents of blue and local straw hats that adorn one of the bedrooms walls. Beach clubs abound in Sorrento, their blue umbrellas dotting the sand set against the turquoise sea.

Southeast of Sorrento in Praiano, Villa BRV ROX offers a picture-perfect two-bedroom with views of the open sea. The view here is the star, and the pool area is well-equipped with loungers and sun beds. With prices starting at €357 per bedroom, per night, this villa rivals a high-end hotel but beats it in price. Its location in Praiano is ideal for drinks at Il San Pietro or Villa Tre Ville and its romantic restaurant Maestro’s.

On her most recent trip to Italy, WIMCO’s Suzanne Goulart said, “The region looked as beautiful as ever: wisteria and lemons abound. The combination of yellow and purple, along with the ancient architecture and beautiful blue sea in the background was stunning.” No matter the time of year, the region’s landscape makes it a perennial favorite for visitors.

Villas for Couples or Smaller Groups in Tuscany

If vineyards, rolling hills and a more country experience beckons you this summer—or even early Fall—consider a villa in Tuscany or Umbria. In the Val D’Orcia regions, an hour and a half from Florence and an inspiration for many Renaissance painter, sits Villa BRV JEL. This two-bedroom overlooks rolling hills and starts at €143 per bedroom per night. Its impeccably furnished bedrooms rival even the finest of hotels.

Villa SAL VGN, a jovial three-bedroom in Lucca, boasts a hotel-sized pool. This restored farmhouse has one master and two bedrooms each with twin beds. Consider it the ideal family house, with prices starting at €142 per bedroom per night. Just thirty minutes north of Pisa, Lucca is “the perfect place to get your feet wet in Europe – easy enough to get around without a car and without speaking Italian,” says Charlotte Anderson, one of WIMCO’s Villa Specialists who recently visited the region.

Set in the middle of the Antinori wine estate, thirty minutes outside of Florence, Villa BRV MAA is an elegantly furnished farmhouse that embodies the traditional Italian dream. With bold textiles, the villa exudes personality while maintaining its sophistication. Whether you take day trips to Florence to explore its historical monuments, or spend the days lounging by the pool, this three-bedroom villa is a vacation in itself. Prices start at €165 per bedroom per night

If a summer vacation seems too far out of reach this year, consider Tuscany in the fall. “In mid-October, the grape vines start to turn golden, giving the hills a glowing quality,” says Kate Olerio, a Villa Specialist at WIMCO. “I certainly encourage guests to visit during the fall not only to see this, but to experience the olive harvest that takes place each October.”

Summer Travel Offer

Whether it’s vineyards of Tuscany or the ridges of the Amalfi Coast that woo you, WIMCO has plenty of options. WIMCO’s specialists recommend villas that they’ve spent time in and are well acquainted with their layouts and specific features. Their hope is that a villa not only suits your budget, but fulfills your vision of time well-spent.

This summer WIMCO is offering $1,000 off your flights or rental car when you reserve a villa in Europe with an arrival date before October 12. See details.

About WIMCO Villas



Recently featured on Conde Nast Traveler, HarpersBazaar.com, the New York Times, and the Today Show, WIMCO offers a selective and personally visited collection of private villas in the Caribbean and Europe. Well-traveled Villa Specialists match clients with the right villa for their preferences and needs, and then arrange every aspect of their trip, including: booking international and local flights, pre-stocking groceries, airport arrivals service, rental cars, restaurant reservations, babysitters, and local activities, all supported by online itineraries of confirmed and pending villas, activities and services.

WIMCO’s portfolio of private villas with concierge service includes properties on eleven Caribbean islands (including St. Barths, Turks and Caicos, and Anguilla), a dozen private island resorts and Southern Europe (including Tuscany, the Amalfi Coast, St. Tropez, Provence and Mykonos). Browse villas at wimco.com or speak directly with a Villa Specialist at +1 (401) 849-8012.



WIMCO also operates a real estate sales office on St. Barths, with listings ranging from undeveloped land to spacious villa compounds. Inquiries for villa rentals or real estate sales may be sent to info@wimco.com

Attachment

Stiles Bennet WIMCO Villas 4012369024 sbennet@wimco.com