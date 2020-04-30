Log in
Italy Unemployment Rate Fell Sharply in March

04/30/2020 | 05:00am EDT

By Xavier Fontdegloria

The Italian unemployment rate surprisingly fell in March as job seekers stopped looking for jobs in a month when the government reinforced the lockdown in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Italian unemployment rate stood at 8.4% in March, down from a downwardly revised 9.3% reading in February, data from the country's statistic agency Istat showed Thursday. This is the lowest rate in the last 9 years.

The unemployment rate is well below forecasts of economists polled by FactSet, who expected the indicator would rise to 10.5%.

The "inactivity rate", an indicator which measures people who don't work or don't look for a job, increased 0.8 percentage points to 35.7%, Istat said.

"The cyclical variations of job seekers and inactive people are more marked: the unemployment rate in a single month decreased by almost one percentage point and that of inactivity increased in almost analogous measure," Istat said, suggesting laid off workers stopped looking for jobs during the lockdown.

Istat warned that the survey process encountered "some difficulties" caused by the health emergency, particularly in the data collection phase.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

