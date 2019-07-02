Italy Wins Back Debt Investors as Yields Fall Across Europe

By Paul J. Davies and Giovanni Legorano

Italy seems to be winning back investor confidence, bringing its borrowing costs down to levels last seen before two populist parties formed an unlikely coalition government last year.

A sharp fall in yields on Tuesday came after the government pledged Monday to hit a lower budget deficit this year than expected. The renewed faith in Italy's finances also comes as government bond prices across Europe, which rise as yields fall, have been buoyed in recent months by hopes of more monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank

Yields on 10-year Italian government bonds fell as low as 1.86% on Tuesday morning, according to Tradeweb, while some 2-year bonds briefly dipped to a negative yield. The moves mean Italian debt has recovered all the value lost since early May 2018.

Italian debt has been shunned by investors since the League and 5 Star Movement agreed to form a government and promised to spend more on welfare while cutting taxes, even if that meant flouting European Union fiscal rules. That led to a standoff and the threat of disciplinary action last autumn, mainly because Italy's public debt was double the EU limit.

The spat flared up again last month with the European Commission again threatened to punish Italy , but the cut in the forecast deficit has investors betting that disciplinary action will be avoided.

"In terms of how much the Italian government is really doing, it is easy to give more credit than the action is worth," said Dennis Shen, lead analyst for Italy at Scope Ratings. "The spread has moderated, but the majority of this is because of the ECB."

Yields across Europe have tumbled and Germany's 10-year bunds have a hit a series of record lows. On Tuesday, the 10-year bund was yielding minus 0.358%.

The closely watched difference between Italian and German yields is still significantly larger than before the coalition took power. On Tuesday, the gap was 2.2 percentage points, which is the thinnest since late July last year but is much worse than the 1.3 percentage points of early May.

On Monday, Italy cut its forecast deficit for 2019 from 2.4% of gross domestic product to 2%. But there is skepticism about its fiscal discipline because the deficit has been helped by better income from the electronic collection of sales taxes, introduced this year, and by fewer people than expected taking up offers of early retirement or a universal basic income program.

"They could stonewall Europe and further damage confidence in the economy, so the fact they are playing ball is very positive," said Robert Tipp, Chief Investment Strategist at PGIM Fixed Income. "But as the antics of last year and this have amply demonstrated, unfortunately for Italians, we are not there yet."

At the same time, Italian banks and government bonds are likely to be among the main beneficiaries of action from the ECB to support the economy. The ECB owns a lower share of Italian government bonds than most major countries, which gives it room to buy more Italian debt before hitting ownership limits.

The ECB owns less than 23% of eligible Italian public sector bonds, compared with 28% off Dutch bonds and nearly 29% of German bonds, according to Morgan Stanley. "The ECB restarting its QE program is likely to lead to sovereign spread compression across the EU periphery," said Daniele Antonucci, chief euro-area economist at Morgan Stanley. "Italian [government bonds] is where there's more room for this spread tightening to happen."

The ECB has already promised to extend its program of cheap loans to banks, known as TLTRO, which are heavily used by Italian lenders who in turn are big buyers of Italian government debt.

The prospect of more quantitative easing or interest rate cuts from the ECB is also encouraging investors to take more risks. "Investors are hunting for yield," said Andrea Rizzo, founder and senior financial analyst at research firm Alpha Genesi. "Italian bonds are a good candidate."

