Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy against German proposal of regulating sovereign holdings in banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 09:37am EST
FILE PHOTO: Gualtieri arrives at Quirinale Presidential Palace in Rome

Italy is opposed to Germany's proposal of limiting the exposure of euro zone banks to debt of a single sovereign and believes the discussion should instead be on creating a European safe asset, Italy's Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said.

Gualtieri said the risk weights and concentration limits on bonds of a single government proposed by German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, would put European banks at a competitive disadvantage compared to banks elsewhere in the world.

"I welcome the proposal and many aspects related to completion of banking union. On some of the aspects, including on prudential treatment of sovereign exposures, our positions are different," Gualtieri said.

"This is a measure that would have a negative impact also at the international level, the Basel committee has not called for this modification of prudential treatment so that would create a not level playing field at the global level," he said.

"We do not think this is a condition appropriate for the completion of the banking union and should be looped more in the context of a European safe asset," he said.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, Francesco Guarascio and Marine Strauss)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PRUDENTIAL PLC 0.68% 1400 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49pU.S., China agree to roll back tariffs in phase one trade deal - U.S. official
RE
12:44pA 'green interest rate?' Fed digs into climate change economics
RE
12:37pItalian banks jumping into ECB arbitrage trade, market moves suggest
RE
12:35pBANCO CENTRAL DE CHILE : Prudential Policies and Bailouts - A Delicate Interaction
PU
12:33pKeystone pipeline likely back online in weeks, oil producer Canadian Natural says
RE
12:32pFrance scraps plans for Franco-Chinese shopping mall near Paris
RE
12:29pLyft asks Americans to ditch their cars for ride-hailing vouchers
RE
12:29pU.S. charges New York company with illegal Chinese equipment sales
RE
12:11pA TALE OF TWO FINANCE MINISTERS : UK election rivals promise big spending
RE
12:04pNine EU countries call for European aviation tax to curb emissions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2ENGIE : ENGIE : Correction to Engie Article
3Siemens cautions about 2020 after beating quarterly forecasts
4NEL : NEL ASA: Third quarter 2019 results
5Stocks, dollar rally on renewed U.S.-China deal hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group