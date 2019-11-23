Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy could use ESM talks to push Italian candidate to head fund: Panetta

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/23/2019 | 11:50am EST
Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Italy, Fabio Panetta is seen standing in a corridor of the Bank of Italy ahead of his appointment to the European Central Bank's executive committee

Italy should use ongoing talks over the reform of the euro zone bailout fund, the ESM, to secure something for itself such as the appointment of an Italian to head the fund, Bank of Italy Deputy governor Fabio Panetta said on Saturday.

Panetta - who is set to become a member of the European Central Bank's executive board - said the current reform proposals for the European Stability Mechanism did not include an automatic link between financial support and debt restructuring. He also said some elements that were unfavorable to Italy had been removed.

"If I were to lead talks on ESM, I'd try to get something in exchange," he said. "For instance, on banking union, if there is anything that is not good for us in it, or to nominate one of our ... economists to lead the ESM, as the term of its current German boss is expiring."

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:12pCanada's use of Huawei 5G tech would impact U.S. intelligence sharing with Canada - U.S. national security adviser
RE
01:06pU.S. AND CHINA CAN STILL CLINCH PHASE 1 DEAL BY END YEAR : U.S. national security adviser
RE
12:58pLAKSHMI MITTAL : Italy to restart talks with ArcelorMittal over ailing Ilva steel plant
RE
12:38pGFO GRAIN FARMERS OF ONTARIO : Grain Farmers of Ontario Looks to Canadian Government for Equal Support During Propane Issues
PU
11:53aFAO FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF UNI : Partnerships with the private sector are vital for boosting global food production and nutrition levels
PU
11:50aITALY COULD USE ESM TALKS TO PUSH ITALIAN CANDIDATE TO HEAD FUND : Panetta
RE
10:03aWANG YI : Operation of multilateral mechanisms should not be thwarted for selfish gains
PU
10:03aWANG YI : G20 should take a lead in promoting multilateralism
PU
10:03aWANG YI : G20 should provide political guidance to IMF reform
PU
09:05aIMF to continue new-loan talks with Ukraine in coming weeks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon files lawsuit contesting Pentagon's $10 billion cloud contract to Microsoft
2BASF SE : BASF : Germany's BASF starts building $10-billion petrochemical project in China
3ARAMCO IPO: It's a thanks, but no thanks from Malaysia's Petronas
4ERICSSON AB : GERMAN 5G BIDDERS MUST GUARANTEE NO FOREIGN STATE MEDDLING: CDU
5Mexico urges U.S. Congress not to let politics impede trade deal approval

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group