Italy cuts 2019 deficit target to 2.04% to bid to avoid EU sanctions - source

07/01/2019 | 01:57pm EDT

ROME (Reuters) - Italy cut its 2019 budget deficit target on Monday to 2.04% of gross domestic product from a previous goal of 2.4%, in an effort to avoid possible European Union disciplinary action over its public finances, a government source said.

The European Commission has threatened to move against Rome because it failed to cut its large public debt in 2018 as promised, and has called on the Italian government to bolster state accounts.

The government has ruled out any belt-tightening, but has said it can cut this year's deficit forecast thanks partly to the fact that two flagship budget measures this year - an early retirement option and a universal income for the poor - proved less popular, and therefore less costly, than expected.

In addition, recent measures against tax evasion have raised higher-than-forecast revenues.

The coalition had originally predicted that the deficit would come in at 2.04% of GDP in 2019 but revised up the target to 2.4% in April after the economy showed signs of slowing.

However, it is not clear whether any new 2019 deficit goal will appease Brussels.

For the moment, Italy can only count on a delay to the EU decision. It had been expected on July 2 but has been put back because European leaders have not yet reached a deal over who should take the bloc's top appointments, snarling the Commission timetable.

President Sergio Mattarella threw his weight behind the government on Monday, saying the economy was robust and that several of the country's main economic indicators were positive.

"I see no reason to open a disciplinary procedure against Italy", he said during a visit to Vienna.

However, at some 132% of GDP, Italy's debt is proportionally the highest in the euro zone after Greece's and according to the Commission it will rise further this year and next.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

