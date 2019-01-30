Italy economy probably shrank in fourth quarter 2018 - PM Conte

"I expect a further contraction," Conte said at a business conference in Milan, in reference to Q4 2018 gross domestic product data which is set to be released on Thursday by national statistics bureau ISTAT.

If Conte's prediction is correct, Italy will be in a "technical recession," defined by analysts as two consecutive quarters of falling GDP. The third quarter showed a fall of 0.1 percent from the previous three months.

Conte said the probable fourth quarter decline was caused by external factors such as a slowdown in China and Germany which hurt Italy's exports, and he remained confident of a pick-up in the second half of this year.

