Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy expects budget deficit to rise next year, debt to fall - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2019 | 08:02am EDT
Workers are seen on top of a building under construction in a commercial area in Casalpusterlengo, near Cremona

ROME (Reuters) - Italy will target its budget deficit at around 2.2% of gross domestic product next year, falling to 1.8% in 2021 and 1.4% in 2022, a political source said on Saturday.

Economic growth is seen around 0.6% next year, and rising to 1.0% in each of the following two years, according to a draft of the targets seen by the source.

The Cabinet is due to sign off on the new targets contained in the Treasury's Economic and Financial Document (DEF) at a meeting on Monday.

The targets are still subject to possible marginal revisions ahead of Monday's meeting, the source said. In particular the 2020 deficit goal could be lowered to 2.1% depending on ongoing negotiations with the European Commission.

This year's deficit is seen at around 2.0% of GDP, Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani said this week.

The new government of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party intends to avoid an increase in sales tax worth some 23 billion euros (£20.47 billion) scheduled for January, which was promised to the European Union as a backstop to ensure Rome respected the bloc's fiscal rules.

However Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, in comments on Friday, did not rule out possible adjustments to value added tax (VAT) rates.

Under an unchanged policy scenario, which includes the full VAT tax hike, next year's deficit would fall to around 1.5% of GDP, two sources told Reuters earlier this week.

Italy has proportionally the second highest public debt in the EU after that of bailed-out Greece, and has made little progress in reducing its deficit towards a balanced budget in recent years as EU rules prescribe.

The debt is forecast to rise this year from last year's 134.8% of GDP, the political source said, before declining in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Italy has urged the EU to ease what it calls the "excessive rigidity" of EU fiscal rules to head off the risk of recession in the 19-nation euro currency bloc.

(Additional reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Writing by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Gavin Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:11aBitHarp Brings a New Way of Mining Cryptocurrencies
GL
08:02aItaly expects budget deficit to rise next year, debt to fall - source
RE
07:37aMotorbike ride sharing alleviates Dhaka traffic chaos
RE
07:30aNo vaping ban U-turn, says Indian official, as protests fizzle
RE
06:51aSPILLOVER : world economies' next big headache
RE
06:38aMozambique targets $880 mln in tax from Anadarko takeover - report
RE
06:29aEQT buys German fibre optic firm Inexio; source values deal around $1.1 billion
RE
05:54aKenyan betting firm SportPesa halts operations due to tax hike
RE
04:38aZambia scraps sales tax plan in concession to miners
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - sources
2TRUMP CONSIDERS DELISTING CHINESE FIRMS FROM U.S. MARKETS: sources
3FACEBOOK : CATCHING GEN Z REQUIRES A BIG FISH: Instagram
4GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. : Goldman Sachs Tries Banking for the Masses. It's Been a Struggle.
5ELECTROCORE, INC. : ELECTROCORE, INC. DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered L..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group