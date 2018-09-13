Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy government passes motorway decree, delays appointing commissioner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 10:19pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A woman looks at the collapsed Morandi Bridge, in the port city of Genoa

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government approved a decree on Thursday aimed at speeding up the rebuilding of a collapsed motorway bridge in the northern city of Genoa that is a vital transport link for the whole country.

However, in a sign of internal divisions within the coalition government, the cabinet did not name the person it wants to oversee the reconstruction effort, with a row simmering over which companies should take part in the huge project.

A section of the bridge came crashing down on Aug. 14, killing 43 people in a disaster that highlighted the poor state of Italy's infrastructure, much of it built in the 1950s and 60s when far fewer cars and lorries were in circulation.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the government decree offered tax breaks to companies in Genoa that are likely to be hit by the loss of the bridge, which carried thousands of tonnes of goods every day, and financial help for the worst affected.

It also opened the way for the appointment of a special commissioner to orchestrate the reconstruction effort.

"The extraordinary commissioner will have ample powers to proceed and decide, to allow Genoa to have a more beautiful bridge, a brand new bridge," Conte told a news conference.

However, he said a candidate had not yet been named.

Giovanni Toti, the governor of the Liguria region, which is centred on Genoa, has pushed for the job, but he has clashed with Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli over who should be awarded the contract.

Toti said at the weekend that motorway toll company Autostrade, which is controlled by infrastructure company Atlantia, should be involved. The government has accused Autostrade of negligence and insists it should have nothing to do with the rebuilding.

There was no indication of when a commissioner would be appointed.

Toninelli said the government wanted to ensure that Italy's entire road network was safe and he announced on Thursday that his ministry would set up a new body staffed by 250 engineers to carry out a nationwide check-up on transport links.

"This decree responds to the needs not only of Genoa but to the security of all our infrastructure," he said.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA -1.59% 17.91 End-of-day quote.-30.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:32pTrade hopes and Turkey rate hike feed the bulls
RE
10:32pTrade hopes and Turkey rate hike feed the bulls
RE
10:24pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields See Muted Moves After Inflation Report
DJ
10:20pCongress Passes 'Minibus' Spending Package
DJ
10:19pItaly government passes motorway decree, delays appointing commissioner
RE
10:19pTSX falls 0.29 percent
RE
10:19pU.S. Budget Deficit Widened in August, Treasury Says
DJ
10:18pKIRKLAND & ELLIS LLP : & Ellis Advises AE Industrial Partners in Acquisition of Gryphon Technologies LC
PU
10:18pEUROPEAN UNION : ESMA finds high level of diversity in national markets for structured retail products
PU
10:17pBen Bernanke Says Credit Freeze More to Blame Than Housing Bust in Latest Recession
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
2Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
3Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite
4Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite
5INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Eases Concern Over Online Riv..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.