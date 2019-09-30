Log in
Italy lifts 2020 deficit-to-GDP target to 2.2% - source

09/30/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government has set a budget deficit target of 2.2% of gross domestic product for next year, slightly higher than the previous goal of 2.1%, a political source said on Monday.

The cabinet was meeting on Monday to decide a new raft of targets in the Treasury's Economic and Financial Document, which will form the framework for the 2020 budget.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

