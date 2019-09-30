Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy lifts deficit goals, but seeks to avoid EU fight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 03:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO - General view of Italian Parliament as Economy Minister Giovanni Tria speaks over the looming EU disciplinary action against Italy for excessive debt, in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government slightly raised the country's budget deficit target for 2020 on Monday, looking to stimulate the flagging economy without getting into a fight with the European Union over its spending plans.

The new coalition, which includes the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and pro-European Democratic Party (PD), is set to unveil its first budget next month which will be based on an array of new forecasts agreed by the cabinet.

The latest figures point to growth of 0.1% this year, down from a previous goal of 0.2%, with output seen rising to a meagre 0.6% next year compared to a previously forecast 0.8%, the draft of the Treasury's Economic and Financial Document said.

The cabinet said the budget deficit would come in at 2.2% of GDP in 2020 compared with 2.1% in the last such document released in April. It predicted this would fall to 1.8% in 2021 and 1.4% in 2022.

The previous government, that included the eurosceptic League party, clashed ferociously with Brussels last year when it pledged to hike the 2019 deficit to 2.4% of GDP as it sought to boost welfare spending.

The target was eventually cut to 2.04% of GDP after weeks of haggling. It was raised to 2.2% on Monday, according to the draft.

Much of the deficit this year will be used to prevent an automatic increase in value-added sales taxes (VAT), that had been due to come into force in January and was meant to raise some 23 billion euros (20.4 billion pounds) to ensure Italy complied with EU fiscal rules.

Economists warned such a hike could have snuffed out Italy's timid growth and the new government, which took office last month, said avoiding the VAT rise was a priority.

Heavily indebted Italy has consistently underperformed its European partners over the past two decades and successive governments have promised to reverse the trend through multiple reform programmes. These have mostly failed.

The latest administration has said it will focus on battling tax evasion and will introduce measures to encourage people to use easily traced credit cards rather than rely on cash.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Sunday the government was weighing options for possible adjustments to value-added tax rates, including offering lower VAT rates to people who use credit cards for their purchases.

He said that encouraging the use of credit cards would both "modernise" Italy's economy and make it easier to reduce tax evasion.

The cabinet said on Monday that measures to fight tax evasion would increase revenues by 7 billion euros next year -- some 0.4% of GDP.

Italy's debt, proportionally the second highest in the euro zone after Greece's, is forecast to rise to a new peak of 135.7% this year, before declining to 135.2% in 2020.

Last year's ratio came in at 134.8%.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones and Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Crispian Balmer)

By Gavin Jones and Giuseppe Fonte

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:58pTHOMAS COOK CUSTOMERS MAY FACE TWO-MONTH DELAY FOR REFUNDS : watchdog
RE
03:58pEGYPT OPERATOR OWED $7.7 MILLION BY THOMAS COOK : chairman
RE
03:58pCONSUMER EXPENDITURES FOR THE ATLANTA METROPOLITAN AREA : 2017–18
PU
03:58pCONSUMER EXPENDITURES FOR THE MIAMI METROPOLITAN AREA : 2017–18
PU
03:58pCONSUMER EXPENDITURES FOR THE TAMPA METROPOLITAN AREA : 2017–18
PU
03:58pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — August 2019
PU
03:57pThird quarter could mark turning point in U.S. profit cycle
RE
03:52pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Note Yield Logs Biggest Monthly Increase Since Last September
DJ
03:34pCURRENCIES : There Was No Stopping The Rising U.S. Dollar In 3rd Quarter
DJ
03:33pCENTRAL BANK OF BAHAMAS : Monthly Economic and Financial Developments, August 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : SNH: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Pepkor Europe Rebranded To ..
2NASDAQ : NASDAQ : Chinese companies rethink U.S. IPOs after Trump's delisting threat
3LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : Oil falls, Brent posts biggest quarterly drop this year on demand fears
4TG THERAPEUTICS INC : TG Therapeutics Announces Publication of Clinical Data from the Phase I/Ib Combination T..
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Forever 21, VW, Credit Suisse, Fiat Chrysler

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group