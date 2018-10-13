Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy must 'calm down' and stop questioning the euro - Draghi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 09:17am CEST
FILE PHOTO: ECB President Draghi testifies before the EU Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Italian officials must stop questioning the euro and need to "calm down" in their budget debate as they have already caused damage to firms and households, European Central Bank ECB President Mario Draghi said on Saturday.

Italy's government has been locked in a war of words with European officials over Rome's plans to triple the deficit next year, backtracking on a previous pledge to narrow the budget gap in one of the bloc's most indebted countries.

"A budgetary expansion in a high debt country becomes much more complicated... if people start to put in question the euro," Draghi told a news conference in Indonesia at the International Monetary Fund's annual meeting.

"These statements... have created real damage and there’s plenty of evidence that spreads have increased in connection with these statements," Draghi said. "The results of which is that household and firms pay higher interest rates on loans."

Italian bond yields rose sharply earlier this autumn after a senior official from one of the ruling parties argued that Italy would benefit from leaving the euro, comments he backtracked on after the market backlash.

"The very first thing (to do) is to calm down with the tone. And then the second thing is we have to wait for the facts," Draghi said, stressing the need to examine the actual spending plans, which may differ from the government's communication.

But Draghi also batted back accusations from some corners in the Italian government that the ECB's own plan to phase out asset purchases by the end of the year had caused the increase in spreads.

Draghi, a former governor of Italy's central bank, said markets had not reacted in June to the ECB's decision to end its asset buys but had moved specifically on local Italian issues.

He pointed to the narrowing of the yield difference between Italy and Greece as evidence that the problem is localised.

Since the ECB is buying Italian but not Greek bonds, a bigger rise in Italian yields would suggest that investors are not acting on overall ECB policy change but a local issue.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Gareth Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:53aECB's Draghi warns central banks' independence under threat
RE
09:37aBOJ's Kuroda says Fed rate hikes good for global economy
RE
09:33aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Japan demands US to guarantee sanctions don't hurt Iran trade
PU
09:18aMINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND ECONOMY OF REPU : Minister Lintilä leads a Team Finland visit to Vietnam
PU
09:17aItaly must 'calm down' and stop questioning the euro - Draghi
RE
09:06aBundesbank chief sees reducing chance that U.S.-China will escalate trade conflict
RE
08:58aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : BP says Iran oil bans to trigger extreme price volatility
PU
08:55aIMF members pledge to avoid using currencies as trade weapon
RE
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
08:41aJapan, as next year's G20 chair, wants to put global imbalances on the map
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Mnuchin Says a Trump-Xi Trade Summit Is No Done Deal
2FACEBOOK : Facebook now says data breach affected 29 million users, details impact
3Mnuchin Says a Trump-Xi Trade Summit Is No Done Deal -- Update
4STATE-OWNED AIRCRAFT MAKER MARGINALISED: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited employees
5SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING L : SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering wins $5.5 million S..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.