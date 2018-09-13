Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy must cut wasteful spending, prioritise investment - EU's Moscovici

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 11:12am CEST
European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Moscovici looks on during a news conference in Brussels

PARIS (Reuters) - Italy needs to cut wasteful spending and prioritise investment and infrastructure spending that will help stimulate growth and productivity, European economics affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday.

"It's in Italy's interest to reduce its very high public debt," Moscovici said, speaking at a European Commission event in Paris.

"It would be a lie to think one can invest more with a higher deficit. If that happens, you end up with more debt and less capacity to invest."

Italy is preparing its 2019 budget, a process that has heightened tensions within the governing coalition's far-right League party and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

Yields on Italian bonds have risen sharply, reflecting investor concerns about the stability of Italy's finances.

Moscovici waded into the debate, saying it was critical for Rome to come up with a workable budget.

"The Italian budget needs to be credible, credible at a nominal level but also credible in terms of the structural reforms that are required," he said. "There needs to be a significant effort on the structural side."

Moscovici added that he was working closely with Italy's finance minister in what he described as a "constructive climate" and said he hoped that would continue.

(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; writing by Luke Baker; editing by Richard Lough)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:32aGerman Annual Inflation Confirmed at 2% in August -Destatis
DJ
11:28aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Foreign portfolio investment transactions yield net inflows in August
PU
11:26aChina welcomes U.S. invite for trade talks, Asian markets relieved
RE
11:26aChina welcomes U.S. invite for trade talks, Asian markets relieved
RE
11:25aDaimler buys 20 percent stake in VW's Heycar used-car platform
RE
11:23aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE edges lower before BoE; Morrisons falls as retailers suffer
RE
11:21aEuro zone banks adopt ECB rate after Euribor scandal
RE
11:20aFox warns Trump "protectionism has never ended well"
RE
11:18aECB EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK : Private sector working group on euro risk-free rates recommends ESTER as euro risk-free rate
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
3AMAZON.COM : Tesla investor says U.S. SEC asked it about 'funding secured' tweet
4INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Eases Concern Over Online Riv..
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tesla's Chinese Rival Rallies After Rocky Start -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.